Heroes on the Water Enters Year 5 of Groundbreaking Impact Study, Showing Measurable Gains in Healing and Resilience for Veterans and First Responders

Operation Early Impact confirms kayak fishing as a powerful, research-backed path to better stress management, confidence, and relationships for veterans, first responders, and their families.

ALLEN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / February 23, 2026 / Heroes on the Water (HOW), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that serves veterans, first responders, and their families through therapeutic kayak fishing, today announced it is entering its fifth year of the multi-year Operation Early Impact research study, confirming significant gains in stress management, confidence and relationships for participants.

Launched in 2021 in partnership with Research Coordinator Shelby Sharpe, Ph.D., MPA, CTRS/L, Operation Early Impact evaluates how recurring kayak fishing experiences influence mental health and overall well-being for the Heroes on the Water community. The study uses validated, peer-reviewed measures and operates under Institutional Review Board (IRB) oversight, ensuring rigorous ethical and scientific standards.

Phase 1: Survey Data Confirms Powerful Outcomes

Phase 1 of Operation Early Impact centers on an 11-question survey completed by participants across Heroes on the Water's chapters and therapeutic programs, capturing perceived impact on stress management, self-efficacy, and relationships. As of December 2025, the survey had collected 871 responses.

Key Phase 1 outcomes thus far include:

95% of participants reported increase in stress management skills

92% reported increased self-confidence, greater recognition of personal strengths, and improved mindfulness, underscoring meaningful gains in self-efficacy.

94% also reported more confidence in forming new relationships, opportunities to build social connections, and strengthened relationships with family and friends.

Findings affirm that Heroes on the Water provides a non-clinical, stress-free environment that supports emotional regulation, reduces symptoms of anxiety and depression, and fosters stronger personal relationships.

Participant feedback gathered through the survey adds personal depth to the data, highlighting the program's role in recovery, community, and family connection. Respondents describe Heroes on the Water events as "therapeutic," "calming," and a chance to "be present and enjoy the moment," often crediting kayak fishing with helping them come out of isolation and reconnect with others who understand their experiences.

One participant noted that consistent outings give their family a safe, supported space to work on communication and teamwork, while another shared that time on the water offered the most relief they had felt from anxiety in over a year. These stories mirror the broader trends in the data, where more than nine in ten participants report positive emotional and relational changes after engaging with HOW programs.

The next phases, conducted in collaboration with academic partners, are designed to deepen the evidence base for recreational therapy and further validate kayak fishing as an accessible, cost-effective intervention for veterans and first responders.

Founded in 2007, Heroes on the Water now includes more than 55 volunteer-led chapters nationwide, along with specialized therapeutic programs operating through VA and Department of Defense treatment settings. All events are provided at no cost, with equipment, instruction, and support offered so that participants can focus on paddling, fishing, and healing.

"Operation Early Impact confirms what our community has felt for years: time on the water changes lives," said Josh Stanwitz, Executive Director of Heroes on the Water. "Phase 1 of this study is an important milestone, and it strengthens our commitment to ensuring every veteran, first responder, and family member has access to research-backed, life-giving experiences on the water."

As Heroes on the Water advances into Phases 2 and 3, updated findings will be shared as data are collected and submitted for peer-reviewed publication.

ABOUT HEROES ON THE WATER

Heroes on the Water is a 501(c)3 non-profit that helps active-duty military, veterans, law enforcement officers, first responders, and their families reconnect and heal through kayak fishing and outdoor recreation. Backed by our Operation Early Impact Study showing significant improvements in mental health, stress reduction, and overall well-being - our approach delivers real results. We provide support through two core programs: our Volunteer-Led Chapters, offering community-based kayak fishing nationwide, and our Therapeutic Programs, which partner with VA and DoD facilities to serve veterans and active-duty military in treatment. All programs are provided at no cost to participants, giving heroes a space to decompress, reconnect, and reclaim hope.

