MentalHealth.com, LLC: MentalHealth.com Calls for Realignment in Social Media and Mental Health

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND / ACCESS Newswire / February 23, 2026 / As legal and regulatory scrutiny intensifies over the mental health effects of media and technology, MentalHealth.com said the sector is entering a period of accountability.

Over the past two decades, media systems built to connect the world expanded at historic speed, outpacing society's understanding of their psychological impact. Platforms originally designed for expression and community evolved into environments optimized for engagement - amplifying social comparison, compulsive use, and identity performance, with limited guardrails and little visibility into their long-term mental health consequences.

At the same time, mental health challenges have escalated worldwide. More than one billion people are affected globally. The World Health Organization estimates that anxiety and depression cost the global economy roughly $1 trillion annually, while suicide remains among the leading causes of death. In the United States, declining well-being has coincided with rising isolation, substance misuse, and violence.

"We are entering a period that requires ownership," said Patrick Nagle, co-founder of MentalHealth.com. "The early architects of modern media could not have anticipated the scale of its psychosocial impact. The response now should not be blame, but acceptance - and a systemic shift in incentives toward a healthier relationship with the digital world."

"Without intentional intervention, media systems will continue to bind identity to performance and shape behavior in ways that undermine well-being," said Dr. Jesse Hanson, Ph.D., co-founder and clinical director. "The path forward is to lead with heart - integrating the heart of people with the mind of media - and to redesign these systems to cultivate healthier patterns of connection."

Founded on the principle that technology should lead toward self-understanding and human connection, MentalHealth.com operates on three pillars: reliable resources, accessible services, and nurturing communities. The platform integrates evidence-based education, triage capabilities, diagnostic tools, and care navigation.

In January, MentalHealth.com announced a $100 million growth raise to accelerate product development, building on a $4 million seed round. The company now reaches more than three million people annually and has sustained double-digit compounded monthly growth for more than 30 consecutive months.

Company leaders say the future of social media will be defined not only by making the world more open and connected, but by its measurable contribution to human purpose and mental well-being.

