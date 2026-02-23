ZENWORK INC: Zenwork Tax1099 Reminds Employers about ACA 1095-B & 1095-C Recipient Deadline Set for March 2, 2026

Businesses must furnish employee and covered individual copies for the 2025 coverage year by March 2, 2026.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR AND DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / February 23, 2026 / As the 2025 ACA reporting season approaches, businesses are being reminded of the upcoming March 2, 2026, deadline to furnish recipient copies of Forms 1095-B and 1095-C. The deadline applies to employers and coverage providers required to distribute these forms to employees and covered individuals for the 2025 coverage year.

With compliance obligations growing more complex each year, solutions such as Tax1099, an IRS-authorized eFile provider , are making life easier for businesses. The platform helps simplify ACA reporting, cut down on human error, and take the stress out of hitting tight ACA Forms 1095 deadlines .

ACA Forms 1095-B and 1095-C

Under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), certain employers and coverage providers must report health coverage information annually:

Form 1095-B reports individuals who received minimum essential health coverage.

Form 1095-C is issued by Applicable Large Employers (ALEs) to report offers of employer-sponsored health coverage.

Key Dates to Remember

Deadline Action Required March 2, 2026 Furnish Forms 1095-B and 1095-C to your employees/recipients. March 31, 2026 E-file these forms with the IRS (required for most filers).

Note: Organizations submitting 10 or more information returns are generally required to file electronically.

Employers that fail to provide accurate and timely statements may face IRS penalties for late, incomplete, or incorrect reporting. For HR, payroll, and compliance teams, ACA reporting coincides with an already demanding season.

Errors or delays can lead to:

Costly IRS penalty exposure

Time-consuming corrections and re-furnishing

Employee confusion and increased administrative burden

To mitigate these risks, many organizations are moving away from manual spreadsheets and internal workarounds in favor of automated systems. Tax1099 addresses these challenges by offering a centralized hub where businesses can upload data, validate Taxpayer Identification Numbers (TINs), and manage the entire reporting lifecycle from a single dashboard.

By utilizing an IRS-authorized provider, HR and tax professionals can transition from reactive data gathering to proactive compliance management. This shift not only ensures that forms are furnished by the March 2 deadline but also guarantees that the March 31 electronic filing is executed with precision.

Beyond simple data entry, Tax1099 provides essential features that safeguard against the most common reporting pitfalls:

Real-Time Data Validation: Automatically checks for missing or incorrectly formatted information before submission.

Direct Recipient Mailing: Handles the physical printing and mailing of Form 1095 copies, ensuring employees receive their documents on time without added strain on internal mailrooms.

Secure IRS Transmission: Provides immediate confirmation of receipt from the IRS, eliminating the uncertainty of paper filing.

By centralizing ACA reporting processes with modern platforms like Tax1099, businesses can improve accuracy and minimize compliance risks.

