Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - Visit Templar Corporate at Booth #2613 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 1 to Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

About Templar Corporate

Templar Corporate is a full service Australian Financial Services Licensee. The company has over 30 advisers across offices in Australia with its main office in Perth. We service a range of clients including retail, wholesale, sophisticated, high-net worth, family offices as well as corporate and institutional investors. We provide expertise on capital raising, underwriting and sub-underwriting, project evaluation, acquisitions and divestment. Additionally, Templar Asset Management has established the Templar Mining & Energy Fund, an emerging wholesale fund focused on strategic investment driving the global critical minerals & energy transition.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 26,000 attendees in person in 2024, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

We look forward to seeing you there.

