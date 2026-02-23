Delray Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - Delray Capital Markets Group ("Delray Capital Markets Group" or the "Company"), a Florida-based capital markets advisory and investor outreach firm supporting publicly traded companies with strategic communications, investor awareness, and growth-focused market positioning, is pleased to announce its participation as a GOLD SPONSOR at the Centurion One Capital 9th Annual Toronto Growth Conference, an invitation-only event held at the iconic Four Seasons Hotel in the heart of Toronto's historic Yorkville neighborhood on Thursday, March 5th, 2026, in Toronto, Ontario.

Delray Capital Markets Group is looking forward to attending this landmark event and having the opportunity to engage with industry leaders and global growth investors, building meaningful relationships, and exploring the next wave of growth companies shaping North America's future.

Centurion One Capital 9 th Annual Toronto Growth Conference

Format: Presentations, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Presentation Date: Thursday, March 5th, 2026

Time: 8:00 AM EDT - 5:00 PM EDT

Venue: Four Seasons Hotel

For more information and registration details, please visit: www.centuriononecapital.com/news-events.

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital's mission is to ignite the world's most visionary entrepreneurs to conquer the greatest challenges of tomorrow, fueling their ambitions with transformative capital, unparalleled expertise, and a global network of influential connections. Every interaction is guided by our core values of respect, integrity, commitment, excellence in execution, and uncompromising performance. We make principal investments, drawing on the time-honored principles of merchant banking, where aligned incentives forge enduring partnerships.

Centurion One Capital: A superior approach to investment banking.

For more information about Centurion One Capital, please visit www.centuriononecapital.com.

About Delray Capital Markets Group

Delray Capital Markets Group is a South Florida-based capital markets advisory and investor outreach firm that works with publicly traded and emerging growth companies to elevate visibility, sharpen market positioning, and build consistent engagement with investors. The firm supports clients across corporate communications, investor relations strategy, and digital distribution-helping companies translate milestones into narratives that resonate with the market and drive measurable attention. Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, Delray Capital Markets Group delivers custom, campaign-based solutions tailored to each company's goals, budget, and stage of growth.

Learn more about Delray Capital Markets Group at www.DelrayCMG.com

Source: Centurion One Capital Corp.