Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - Visit Wyloo at Booth #2631 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from Sunday, March 1 to Wednesday, March 4, 2026. Meet our team to learn more about our Eagle's Nest Project and recent development activities in the Ring of Fire region.

Wyloo is also pleased to present at this year's Exhibitor Spotlight. Join us to hear about our AI-driven approach to real-time sustainability reporting, advancing transparency and responsible critical minerals development in partnership with First Nation communities.

About Wyloo

Wyloo delivers critical minerals for the energy transition and manages a diverse portfolio of strategic investments in several public and private companies. Wyloo's integrated nickel business includes the world-class Eagle's Nest Project in the Ring of Fire region of northern Ontario, as well as two nickel mines in Kambalda, Western Australia. Across its mines and development projects, Wyloo is working to deliver sustainable production of green critical minerals in partnership with First Nation communities. Wyloo is privately-owned by Tattarang.

