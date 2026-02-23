Swiss Rockets AG announces that its CoolMPS 600 mid-throughput sequencer with advanced chemistry and novel MPS/NGS read length will become available in Q2 2026.

Enabled by its exclusive license of CoolMPS technology, Swiss Rockets AG is developing its first sequencer, CoolMPS 600, through contract R&D with Complete Genomics since August 2025. The platform is utilizing the company's proprietary antibody-based CoolMPS chemistry combined with DNBSEQ, a real PCR-free DNA nanoarray technology.

Separately, Swiss Rockets AG announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% ownership of Complete Genomics.

CoolMPS 600 enables cost-effective extended single-end sequencing to 600 bases (SE600) while maintaining high base accuracy. The system is designed to support advanced whole-genome sequencing (WGS) with improved mapping accuracy across complex genomic regions, including better detection of structural variants. It also enables full length transcriptomes and more informative metagenome sequencing through efficient de novo assembly of 600-base reads.

The expected CoolMPS 600 throughput is 2.4 terabases (Tb) which is equivalent to 24 30x human genomes generated within a 2-day Single End 600bp, dual flowcell run.

The company's goal for the SE600 based WGS assay is to enable a sub-$100 genome when the system is fully utilized, a price point traditionally associated with shorter PE150 reads on significantly larger, more expensive high-throughput systems. With this cost profile, CoolMPS 600 is designed to enable more informative haplotype-phased WGS (CompleteWGS), requiring 60x coverage, at a price point comparable to shorter-read high-throughput systems. The specific pricing information will be provided in Q2, 2026.

By targeting this cost-performance balance, CoolMPS 600 is designed to broaden access to comprehensive genomic analysis beyond centralized ultra-high-throughput sequencing centers, enabling whole-genome sequencing and full-length transcriptome analysis to be performed locally with economics comparable to larger systems in centralized labs. This sequencer will also support popular PE150 reads for traditional next-generation sequencing (NGS) applications.

"At its core, CoolMPS is fundamentally different in sequencing chemistry," said Dr. Rade Drmanac, its inventor and founder and chief scientific officer of Complete Genomics. "By regenerating natural nucleotides without permanent DNA scarring, combined with DNA nanoball technology that avoids clonal amplification errors, we start with exceptionally clean template molecules and decode them with high fidelity using brightly labeled base-specific antibodies. That combination enables long reads with strong accuracy which is especially important when analyzing difficult genomic regions, detecting rare genetic variants, and sequencing full-length transcripts to detect disease causing splicing isoforms including gene-fusions."

CoolMPS chemistry uses natural nucleotides with extension blocks and fluorescently labeled, base-specific antibodies to detect incorporation events. Unlabeled nucleotides are simpler to manufacture and more efficient to incorporate, allowing cost-effective longer MPS/NGS reads. Furthermore, after imaging, antibodies are removed and extension blocks are cleaved, regenerating natural DNA without cumulative chemical damage.

