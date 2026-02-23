Japan House London wins Best Visitor Experience category at Cultural Enterprises Awards 2026

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Visitor Experience Team at Japan House London has won the Best Visitor Experience category at the Cultural Enterprises Awards 2026.

Beating off competition from over 1,600 other cultural organizations across the UK, Japan House London was selected by judges at Cultural Enterprises, a trade body for the arts, heritage and cultural sector, for its authentic approach and the respect shown not only to visitors but also to the skills of team members at all levels.

The Visitor Experience team sits at the very heart of Japan House London, offering proactive engagement and attentive customer service to all visitors, guided by the Japanese concept of omotenashi; treating guests with warmth and care and anticipating their needs. Each team member plays a key role in enabling visitors to immerse themselves in Japan's rich cultures through exhibitions, displays and events.

Continuous training for team members in delivering omotenashi often leads to high praise from visitors about their experience of Japan House London. They refer specifically to the front of house team in surveys and reviews with comments such as 'welcoming and knowledgeable' and 'exceptionally kind and welcoming'.

Ria Macha, Head of Visitor Experience & Event Operations at Japan House London, said: "We are beyond proud to be awarded Best Visitor Experience. To be nominated alongside such brilliant cultural organizations from across the UK is truly an honour and it's a privilege to continue learning from such incredible peers. I'd like to congratulate the whole Visitor Experience team for their hard work, warmth, attention to detail, and care they put into every visit"

The Cultural Enterprises Awards judges commented on Japan House London's 'interesting and authentic' approach to visitor experience, built on its five core values, as well as the concept of omotenashi and the relationship it creates between front of house staff and visitors.

They hailed Japan House London's team a 'fantastic example of truly embedding excellent experience into the heart of running the organisation', referencing how the knowledge and insights of the Visitor Experience Assistants are valued and can even lead to wider commercial opportunities for the organization.

Sam Thorne, Director General and CEO of Japan House London, said: "The Cultural Enterprises Awards are a marker of excellence. This recognition of Japan House London's Visitor Experience team is a testament to their energy and commitment, giving every single visitor a warm welcome to Japan and its cultures. We are incredibly proud of the team and grateful for this well-deserved recognition."

Japan House London would like to thank the Association for Cultural Enterprises for the recognition.

Notes to Editors

About Japan House London

Japan House London is a cultural destination offering guests the opportunity to experience the best and latest from Japan. Located on London's Kensington High Street, the experience is an authentic encounter with Japan, engaging and surprising even the most knowledgeable guests. Presenting the very best of Japanese art, design, gastronomy, innovation, and technology, it deepens the visitor's appreciation of all that Japan has to offer. This year, Japan House London marked six years of bringing the best of Japan to the UK and beyond. Part of a global initiative, there are two other Japan Houses, one in Los Angeles and the other in São Paulo.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2918180/Japan_House_London.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2340450/5818485/JAPAN_HOUSE_London_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/japan-house-london-wins-best-visitor-experience-category-at-cultural-enterprises-awards-2026-302694616.html