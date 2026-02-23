DJ Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc (COMU LN) Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Feb-2026 / 14:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Feb-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 30.0867 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 44135266 CODE: COMU LN ISIN: LU1829218749 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829218749 Category Code: NAV TIDM: COMU LN LEI Code: 549300DEYLM1L28JSJ61 Sequence No.: 418938 EQS News ID: 2280174 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

