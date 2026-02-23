OFC Conference: OFC 2026 Show Floor Programs Deliver Essential Insights on Market Direction and Breakthrough Technologies

Market Watch, Network Operator Summit and Data Center Summit help attendees cut through the noise, understand what's changing now and make smarter business decisions

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Optical Fiber Communications Conference and Exhibition (OFC) , the world's largest annual gathering for optical networking and communications professionals, will feature show floor programming built for one purpose: giving attendees clear, actionable takeaways on today's market realities and tomorrow's technologies. OFC will take place 17-19 March 2026 (Technical Conference: 15-19 March) at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

From analyst and investor perspectives to operator requirements and next-gen data center connectivity, these show floor theater programs complement OFC's technical conference by translating breakthrough research into real-world priorities, deployment considerations and market direction. Together, they help participants sharpen strategy, validate roadmaps and bring more value back to their teams.





"OFC is committed to delivering timely, practical information that helps attendees make sense of the industry's rapid change - and translate insight into action," said OFC General Chair Jiajia Chen, ByteDance. "Alongside the technical program, the show floor programs are designed for the teams responsible for moving innovation from roadmap to real-world deployment, offering an 'available now' view of market dynamics, operator needs and implementation tradeoffs that directly influence strategic and investment decisions across the ecosystem."

OFC's show floor programs are designed for attendees seeking high-impact insights without leaving the exhibition hall. The programs include Market Watch, Data Center Summit, Network Operator Summit and Technology Showcases:

Market Watch (March 17-19): A three-day series of panel discussions will spotlight the latest application topics and business issues shaping optical communications. Featuring a mix of market analysts, equity analysts and leaders from the industry, research and investment communities, sessions put market signals, investment dynamics and real-world implementation drivers on the table - giving attendees a clearer view of what's accelerating, what's stalling and where the next opportunities are emerging. An attendee favorite, the " State of the Industry " panel, anchors the program, alongside timely discussions on 1.6 Tbps and beyond, AI cluster interconnects, advanced and co-packaging for efficient optical systems and deployment and architectural challenges across metro, access and mobile x-haul networks.

Data Center Summit (March 17): Dr. Yawei Yin , a researcher at Microsoft , will keynote the Data Center Summit, sharing his insights into the future of cloud and AI infrastructure. He will focus specifically on the critical role of optical technologies in enabling next-generation data centers.

Building on those themes, the Summit continues with a set of sessions focused on next-generation optical technologies for intra- and inter-data center connectivity, exploring how rapidly evolving requirements are reshaping architectures and what that means for equipment, applications and deployment scenarios, including the tradeoffs that impact performance, power and scale.

Network Operator Summit (March 18): Cayetano Carbajo Martin , Core, Transport and Ecosystem Director at Telefónica , will headline the Network Operator Summit with the program keynote, sharing his perspective on the future of transport networks including the increase automation and the evolution of operator transport network as connectivity demand accelerates.

From there, the Summit delivers the inside view from network operators and service providers - the issues and business drivers they're navigating today and how their requirements will shape the next wave of innovation. With sessions spanning IP over DWDM, what's next in long-haul and carrier networks and an operator-led briefing, plus a dedicated networking happy hour, everyone across the supply chain, from equipment to component manufacturers, will leave with a clearer read on what operators will need next.

Show floor programs will also include a series of Technology Showcases , spotlighting emerging innovations across optical infrastructure. Separately, the Career Zone (located off the show floor) will offer programming and resources for professionals at every career stage.

The Technology Showcase is a three-day series of high-impact sessions featuring timely product updates and technical discussions from leading exhibitors. Presentations highlight emerging technologies and practical implementation insights across key areas including reliability at 224G SerDes and 1.6T links, smart infrastructure monitoring enabled by advanced fiber optics and the latest in CPO (Co-Packaged Optics), OCS (Optical Circuit Switch) and NPO (near-package optics). The programs also address critical enablers for scale, from next-generation passive components and silicon micro-lens innovations to future-ready test strategies for PIC and CPO manufacturing and new thermal approaches such as direct-to-plug liquid cooling for high-power pluggable optics.

OFC 2026 is expected to draw 16,000 attendees from 90 countries and will feature more than 700 exhibiting companies, plus 130 invited and tutorial speakers and 45 presentations across three Exhibition theaters. The exhibit floor brings the full optical ecosystem together in one place, enabling attendees to evaluate solutions side by side and connect directly with the teams turning innovation into deployed infrastructure.

