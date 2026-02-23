Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - LDB Capital Corp. (TSXV: LDB.P) ("LDB", the "Company"), a capital pool company pursuant to Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies ("Policy 2.4") of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") is providing results from the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on February 20, 2026 (the "AGSM") in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

During the AGSM, shareholders of the Company unanimously: (a) appointed De Visser Gray LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing financial year and authorized the board of directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor; (b) ratified and approved the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan; (c) approved the adoption of a fixed equity incentive plan providing for the issuance of deferred share units, restricted share units and performance share units, such adoption subject to completion of the Company's proposed Qualifying Transaction (as such term is defined in Policy 2.4); (c) approved the proposed continuance of the Company from the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) to the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Continuance"); (d) ratified and approved the adoption of by-laws of the Company following completion of the Continuance; and (e) approved the change of the Company's name to "Eventer Technologies Ltd." in connection with the proposed Qualifying Transaction of the Company. For more information regarding the Company's proposed Qualifying Transaction, please refer to the Company's press release dated February 19, 2026.

For Further Information

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

David Eaton

Chief Executive Officer

---

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," or similar expressions and includes statements regarding future events, conditions, or results.

Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the proposed Qualifying Transaction of the Company (the "Proposed Transaction") as described in the Company's press release dated February 19, 2026, including whether the Proposed Transaction will be consummated, the anticipated timing thereof, and whether the Proposed Transaction will be acceptable to the TSXV; the proposed Continuance of the Company from the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) to the Business Corporations Act (Ontario), including the timing and completion thereof; the proposed change of the Company's name to "Eventer Technologies Ltd." in connection with the Proposed Transaction; the adoption of a fixed equity incentive plan, which adoption is subject to completion of the Proposed Transaction; and whether conditions precedent to the Proposed will be satisfied.

Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Material assumptions include, but are not limited to: the TSXV will grant approval for the Proposed Transaction on terms acceptable to the Company; the Company will be able to satisfy all conditions precedent to the Proposed Transaction; the Continuance will be completed and the Company will be duly continued under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario); general economic, market and business conditions will not materially deteriorate; and applicable laws and regulations will not change in a manner that adversely affects the Proposed Transaction, the Continuance or the Company's business.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the TSXV may not approve the Proposed Transaction, or may impose conditions that are unacceptable to the Company; the Company may not be able to satisfy all conditions precedent to the Proposed Transaction; the Continuance may not be completed as planned, including as a result of regulatory delays; the proposed name change may not be implemented if the Proposed Transaction is not completed; the fixed equity incentive plan will not take effect if the Proposed Transaction is not completed; changes in general economic, business, and political conditions, including geopolitical risks affecting operations of Eventer Technologies Ltd; changes in applicable laws and regulations; the ability to comply with extensive government regulations applicable to the Company's business after completion of the Proposed Transaction.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this press release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the filing statement to be prepared in connection with the Proposed Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Proposed Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284784

Source: LDB Capital Corp.