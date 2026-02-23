Solar module prices increased by €0.01 ($ 0.012)/W to €0.015/W in February, lifting levels 15% to 18% above the December 2024 low despite falling wafer costs, as manufacturers seek to restore margins after prolonged losses.Module prices increased more sharply than anticipated in February across all major technology classes. Most products rose by around €0.01/W to €0.015/W. Modules for small rooftop systems recorded larger increases than utility-scale products. Prices have moved above January 2025 levels and now stand 15% to 18% above the December 2024 low. The increases are not linked to higher ...

