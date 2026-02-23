Anzeige
WKN: 604843 | ISIN: DE0006048432
Xetra
23.02.26 | 16:42
83,14 Euro
+1,17 % +0,96
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HENKEL AG & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HENKEL AG & CO KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
83,3683,3816:58
83,3683,3816:58
23.02.2026
Henkel: Meet Jen: Driving Innovation Through Empowerment and Belonging

Jen Rivera turns ideas into innovations. Inspired by care and community, she's driving sustainable progress to create high-quality products that make everyday life easier and better for millions of people.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 23, 2026 / At Henkel, our pioneers are driven by an unwavering spirit to explore, create, and transform possibilities into progress and improve life for generations to come. Learn their stories.

In this story, you will discover:

  • Introducing Jen Rivera: A leader who empowers others to be innovators

  • Putting the Care in Laundry Care: Jen and her team are driving innovation and growth with purpose

  • Leading Beyond the Lab: Volunteer activities can build bonds in and out of the workplace

  • The Roots of Caring: Jen's values have inspired her work ethic and mentorship approach

Introducing Jen Rivera:

Jen Rivera, Director of Research and Development for Laundry Cleaning at Henkel North America, brings purpose and passion to every facet of her work. From advancing Henkel's iconic brands, including all, Persil and Purex, to investing in her team and community, Jen pushes boundaries to embody what it means to be a pioneer for good and make a tangible difference for consumers.

Jen shares what inspires her to be a pioneer for good

Putting the Care in Laundry Care

As part of the leadership team for research and development across Henkel's laundry portfolio, Jen focuses on transforming products with a purpose-driven mindset. Her mission is to ensure Henkel's laundry brands are the preferred choice for consumers seeking quality and trust.

On all free clear, we are the technology leader in the sensitive skin care space. Our product is the top choice for consumers with sensitive skin needs and the #1 recommended laundry brand by healthcare practitioners.

Jen Rivera, Director of Research and Development for Laundry Cleaning at Henkel North America

Behind these accomplishments is a team culture of belonging and shared purpose. Jen strives to create an environment where colleagues feel welcomed, heard, and encouraged to share ideas freely.

Leadership is about listening to your team and understanding their needs so that we can collectively solve problems. My goal is to promote a culture of safety and comfort that empowers others to bring new ideas and innovate.

Jen Rivera, Director of Research and Development for Laundry Cleaning at Henkel North America

Leading Beyond the Lab

Jen's leadership philosophy has been shaped by mentorship throughout her career. Her relationships with mentors and mentees have helped her navigate career growth, combat workplace stigmas, and learn valuable lessons to pass along to the next generation of innovators. Today, Jen actively mentors young professionals and speaks at events like UConn Stamford Business School and the Society of Women in Engineering, inspiring the future of STEM talent.

Cultivating empowerment is central to Jen's mentorship philosophy and that starts with creating shared experiences beyond the workplace. Last year, Jen organized a volunteer day at the Ronald McDonald House, a home for families with children undergoing medical treatments at Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut, where her team spent the day cooking and serving lunch.

Through this event, we grew closer as a team. We shared a purpose for helping others that we brought back into our professional relationships.

Jen Rivera, Director of Research and Development for Laundry Cleaning at Henkel North America

The Roots of Caring

Jen's commitment to compassion began in childhood. Growing up playing sports, her dad was her biggest fan, cheering her on at every game. To show her appreciation, Jen brought her dad to a soccer match in Hartford, CT, where Henkel hosted an employee event as part of its sponsorship with U.S. Soccer Federation.

This blend of gratitude and sportsmanship has inspired Jen to give back, leading her to coach a Special Olympics volleyball team. The experience taught her important lessons, including compromise and communication, that she applies daily in the lab.

Motivated by experiences inside and outside the workplace, Jen is dedicated to leading with care. By creating shared moments, uplifting her team, and passing along lessons learned, she encourages others to embrace innovation and drive positive change.

