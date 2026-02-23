Malaga, Spain--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - Visit YNSAT at Booth #7719N at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 1 to Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

YNSAT showcases a suite of SaaS products designed to revolutionize the entire mining lifecycle. Their primary focus is on target generation, with core capabilities extending to environmental monitoring and tailings and operational safety.What sets YNSAT apart is the fusion of simplicity and deep intelligence integrated into their cloud platforms. They work with the most advanced technology and instruments, consolidated into an interface so intuitive, even a child can use it. For this reason, they are helping exploration teams of leading mining companies leverage remote sensing data to accelerate targeting and de-risk early-stage evaluation.Visitors are invited to bring their challenges: They will process their own project data in real and record time with YNSAT right at the booth! Experience a live, interactive demo where you can process remote sensing data on your project and achieve results in seconds. Meet their experts and the startup that is revolutionizing the mining remote sensing market.

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 26,000 attendees in person in 2024, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

