Grey Bull Rescue Launches Operation: CONDOR REACH Deploying to Mexico Amid Escalating Violence in Mexico Narco-Terrorism Threat Environment

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 23, 2026 / Grey Bull Rescue, a veteran-led nonprofit specializing in high-risk humanitarian operations in war zones and denied areas, has launched Operation: CONDOR REACH, a rapid-response evacuation mission to rescue Americans trapped in Mexico amid extreme cartel violence and narco-terrorist activity.

Unprecedented violence in response to the targeting of senior cartel leader "El Mencho" has created a dangerous and rapidly evolving situation in various parts of Mexico resulting in hundreds of Americans trapped. Civilian transit routes have become increasingly unpredictable, at best, if not non-existent, particularly on the streets. This is most dangerous for Americans stranded in Mexico during peak vacation and spring break travel.

In response to the extreme violence, "war zone" level danger on the streets, and hundreds of Americans trapped, Grey Bull Rescue has deployed to Mexico under Operation: CONDOR REACH to evacuate Americans and allied nationals from the war zone of Mexico.

Operating in what it calls "the Grey Space" - where traditional systems strain and response timelines are slow - Grey Bull Rescue deploys teams of elite U.S. Special Operations and Intelligence Community veterans to plan and execute disciplined movement under dynamic security conditions saving lives at the SPEED OF NEED.

"When the cartels embrace asymmetric warfare tactics blended with unhinged brutality - coordinated disruption, territorial control, and murder - Americans can quickly find themselves in extreme danger," said Bryan Stern, Chairman and Founder of Grey Bull Rescue. "Operation: CONDOR REACH is about speed, structure, and decisive action to evacuate Americans out of harm's way away from the cartel war zone."

Grey Bull Rescue is currently boots-on-the-ground in Mexico and operating to evacuate Americans by air, land, and sea. Grey Bull's Case Management team are fielding hundreds of requests from stranded Americans and working to get them home.

With 801 missions successfully conducted worldwide, including the recent evacuation of Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Prize winner María Corina Machado, Grey Bull Rescue has executed operations in war zones, politically unstable regions, and natural disasters in addition to hostage situations and kidnappings where conventional means have collapsed or are too dangerous.

Families seeking evacuation from Mexico should register with Grey Bull Rescue through the Grey Bull Rescue website www.greybullrescue.org .

About Grey Bull Rescue:

Grey Bull Rescue is a veteran-led, donor-supported 501(c)(3) nonprofit headquartered in Tampa, Florida, conducting elite humanitarian evacuations and rescue operations in areas affected by conflict, instability, natural disasters, and collapsed infrastructure. Specializing in missions where traditional systems cannot function, Grey Bull Rescue deploys experienced SOF and IC veterans to operate in the most challenging environments on earth. To date, the organization has conducted more than 800 missions worldwide, supporting the safe movement of over 8,500 men, women, and children.

