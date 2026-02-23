Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - AiEO, The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engine Optimization Agency, has partnered with TECHNATION Canada to launch the AiEO Visibility Challenge, a national initiative inviting post-secondary students to examine how generative AI systems represent Canadian organizations, programs and communities.

Delivered in partnership with TECHNATION through its Career Ready Program, funded by the Government of Canada, the competition brings together students from across the country to critically analyze how widely used AI tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude and Perplexity present information about Canadian organizations and communities.

The AiEO Visibility Challenge invites post-secondary students in groups of two to four to examine which Canadian organizations and communities are consistently represented in AI-generated responses, where misinformation or gaps appear, and how these patterns may affect access, equity and public trust. Participating teams will then translate their findings into practical recommendations designed to improve the quality of AI-generated information. The participants will pitch their findings to a panel of judges at the end of March and have the opportunity to win up to $2,000 per person.

"AI Search is rapidly becoming a primary gateway to public understanding. These are no longer experimental tools-they are becoming infrastructure," said Alex Varricchio, CEO and Co-founder of AiEO. "We are still early in our understanding of how these systems shape visibility, access and trust. As AI use accelerates, organizations at every level need to understand how they show up. This challenge empowers students to analyze those patterns and contribute solutions that strengthen digital equity across Canada."

Through its partnership with TECHNATION, AiEO is aligning this initiative with broader efforts to support workforce readiness, digital literacy and responsible innovation.

Interested participants have until February 27 to register. After that, the project submission deadline is March 1. For more information and to sign up, click here.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12222/284884_aeiotechnationcombinedlogo.jpg

About AiEO

AiEO is one of the first agencies in North America dedicated to AI Engine Optimization. AiEO helps organizations stay visible and cited in AI tools like ChatGPT, Google SGE and Perplexity. Its proprietary AiEOEngine and AiEO Audit ensure clients don't just publish content, but appear in the places people now search.

For more information, visit https://aieo.agency/.

About TECHNATION

TECHNATION is Canada's national technology industry association, representing organizations across the digital economy. Through research, advocacy and national programming, including the Career Ready Program funded by the Government of Canada, TECHNATION supports workforce development and digital innovation across the country.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284884

Source: AiEO