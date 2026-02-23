Secure Your Spot at the First Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in the US in Over 30 Years

On Location, the Official Hospitality Provider of LA28, announced today that it will start accepting fully refundable consumer deposits for hospitality packages to the first Summer edition of Olympic and Paralympic Games in the US in over 30 years, the LA28 Games, at hospitality.la28.org. This consumer deposit program guarantees early access to hospitality packages for the Olympic Games and is the easiest way fans can ensure access to LA28 until general public tickets go on sale in April 2026.

Hospitality packages can include world-class food and beverage, priority access to venues, the best hospitality seats and private and shared lounges for the ultimate hospitality experience, as well as once-in-a-lifetime opportunities like meet and greets with athletes, entertainment, private events and more. As the Official Hospitality Provider for Paris 2024, Milano Cortina 2026, and now Los Angeles 2028, On Location brings unmatched hospitality access and expertise to the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Deposits for hospitality packages begin at $500 and are fully refundable. After placing a deposit, guests will receive a short email survey to indicate their sport interests and preferred hospitality experiences. Before the general on-sale later this year, an Olympic Hospitality representative will reach out directly to deposit holders to provide priority access to the packages and programs they've expressed interest in ensuring they're front of line for hospitality packages to this once-in-a-lifetime Olympic Games moment.

The LA28 Hospitality Program previously opened a corporate deposit program for LA28 venues and stakeholders in 2025 looking to purchase larger programs and packages, which garnered lots of early interest and success.

The LA28 Hospitality Program, along with the LA28 Ticketing Program, are the only official and secure sources for purchasing tickets and hospitality packages bundled with tickets for the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games. By buying tickets or hospitality packages outside official channels, buyers run the risk that tickets or packages will not be delivered or will be cancelled.

About On Location

On Location is a global leader in premium experiential hospitality, offering ticketing, curated guest experiences, live event production and travel management across sports, entertainment, fashion and culture. On Location provides unrivaled access for corporate clients and fans looking for official, immersive experiences at marquee events, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, FIFA World Cup 26, Super Bowl, NCAA Final Four, and more. An official partner and/or service provider to over 150 iconic rights holders, such as the IOC (the Milano Cortina 2026 and LA28 Olympic Games), FIFA, NFL, NCAA, UFC, WWE, and PGA of America, the company also owns and operates a number of its own unique experiences. On Location is a subsidiary of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO), a premium sports and entertainment company.

About the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games

LA28 will bring the Olympic and Paralympic Games to Los Angeles in 2028, uniting more than 15,000 of the world's greatest athletes in a celebration of sport, culture and human potential. Set against a diverse collection of venues only Southern California can deliver, from the Pacific Ocean to Hollywood stages to world-class arenas, Los Angeles will become the third city ever to host three Olympic Games, following 1932 and 1984, and will also host its first ever Paralympic Games. The LA28 Games will celebrate historic milestones including becoming the first Olympic Games in history to feature more women athletes than men, the debut of new Olympic and Paralympic sports and becoming the first Games since 1948 to not build any new permanent infrastructure. Operating as an independently funded, non-profit organization, LA28 has built a strong foundation of successful commercial partnerships alongside licensing, hospitality, ticketing and with the support of the International Olympic Committee.

