Torras Properties, Inc.: Torras Properties Announces Demolition of Original Kut-Kwick Facility, Preparing Site for Future Waterfront Redevelopment

Clearing a Local Landmark to Advance a New Vision for Brunswick's Waterfront

BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 23, 2026 / Torras Properties today announced the planned demolition of the original Kut-Kwick Corp. manufacturing facility on Newcastle Street. The structure has been a landmark in the downtown area for nearly eight decades. Operations have been relocated to another downtown Brunswick location, and removal of the original building will prepare the site for future waterfront redevelopment.

"This is an important and thoughtful step forward," said Daren Pietsch, President of Torras Properties and Kut-Kwick. "Kut-Kwick has been part of Brunswick's industrial fabric for generations. More than 6,000 machines have been manufactured in this building since Bob Torras, Sr. acquired the company in the late 1970s. While moments like this are bittersweet given the history and people connected to this facility, we believe the Torras family's long-term vision will represent a meaningful upgrade for our community."

Following demolition, the site will be restored with grass cover and landscaping improvements to create a cleaner and more welcoming gateway into downtown Brunswick.

"Removing the structure is an important first step toward revitalizing this portion of the waterfront," said Michael Torras. "Our family remains committed to investing in Brunswick's future and doing everything we can to help move the city forward for everyone's benefit. We are grateful and excited to be part of the positive momentum here."

About Kut-Kwick Corp.

Kut-Kwick Corp. has long been recognized as a Brunswick-based manufacturer of specialized mowing and brush management equipment. Founded in the 1940s, the company built its reputation producing heavy-duty industrial mowers capable of operating on steep slopes and in demanding environments such as rights-of-way, highways, airports, and large-scale land management projects.

Over the decades, Kut-Kwick equipment became known for durability and niche performance, particularly in markets requiring slope-mowing capability beyond conventional equipment limits. The company has operated locally for generations and remains one of Brunswick's longest-standing manufacturing brands.

While the company is currently focused on supporting equipment owners through parts and service, Kut-Kwick continues to evaluate strategic opportunities to expand its product line and strengthen its position in this specialized equipment segment. The company is engaged in constructive discussions with an investment group regarding potential future growth initiatives. Updates will be provided as those discussions progress.

