Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market worth $191.14 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market is expected to grow from USD 122.49 billion in 2026 to USD 191.14 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.8% during 2026-2030.

Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020-2030

2020-2030 2026 Market Size: USD 122.49 billion

USD 122.49 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 191.14 billion

USD 191.14 billion CAGR (2026-2030): 11.8%

Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market Trends & Insights:

Market growth is supported by rising investment in digitally managed buildings across commercial, residential, and public infrastructure. The increasing complexity of building operations, which requires simultaneous management of energy use, occupant comfort, safety, and regulatory compliance, is shaping growth.

The services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.4%.

By technology, the computing technology segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2025 to 2030.

By end use, the commercial segment is projected to represent 46.2% of the total market in 2026.

Asia Pacific to the be the fastest-growing regional market, at a CAGR of 15.2%.

The global Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market is experiencing sustained growth as organizations increasingly adopt automation to enhance building efficiency, reliability, and environmental performance. Intelligent automation platforms enable buildings to operate as responsive systems that adapt to real-time conditions, occupancy patterns, and operational requirements. As energy costs rise and sustainability commitments become more prominent, building owners and operators are prioritizing technologies that provide greater visibility and control over building performance. This shift is driving increased adoption of integrated automation solutions across commercial, industrial, and public infrastructure environments.

The air quality sensors segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Among sensor technologies, air quality sensors are projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing awareness of indoor air quality and its impact on occupant health, productivity, and regulatory compliance is driving adoption across a wide range of building types. Organizations are increasingly integrating air quality monitoring into intelligent building systems to support healthier indoor environments and meet evolving wellness standards. The continuous insights these sensors provide into indoor conditions make them a key focus within automation strategies. As health-focused building design gains importance, air quality sensors are expected to grow faster than other sensor categories.

The sensor technologies segment contributed the largest market share in the Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market during the forecast period.

Among technologies, sensor technologies are estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Sensors form the foundational layer of intelligent building automation systems by continuously capturing data on environmental conditions, occupancy, and energy consumption. This real-time data enables automated decision-making and supports optimized control of HVAC, lighting, security, and safety systems. The widespread deployment of sensors across building infrastructure gives organizations granular visibility into operations and helps identify inefficiencies. As intelligent buildings increasingly rely on data-driven automation, demand for reliable, scalable, and accurate sensor technologies continues to expand, reinforcing the segment's leading position in the market.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth in the Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market, driven by rapid urbanization, large-scale infrastructure development, and increasing adoption of smart building initiatives across emerging economies. Countries such as China, India, Japan, Australia, and Southeast Asian nations are seeing strong investment in commercial, industrial, and mixed-use developments, driving demand for automated building systems. Government-led smart city programs and energy efficiency regulations are accelerating the deployment of building management, energy optimization, and security automation solutions. Additionally, rising sustainability awareness, coupled with the growing construction of green buildings, is supporting market expansion across the region. As building owners prioritize operational efficiency, scalability, and long-term cost reduction, intelligent building automation technologies are becoming an integral component of modern infrastructure development across Asia Pacific.

Top Companies in Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market:

The Top Companies in Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market include Honeywell International Inc. (US), Johnson Controls International plc (Ireland), Siemens AG (Germany), Schneider Electric SE (France), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Trane Technologies plc (Ireland), Carrier Global Corporation (US), Rockwell Automation (US), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Azbil Corporation (Japan), Legrand (France), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Lutron Electronics (US), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Current Lighting Solutions (US), Verdigris Technologies (US), 75F (US), BuildingIQ (Australia), KMC Controls (US), Spaceti (Czech Republic), and Softdel (US).

These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements & collaborations, new product launches, enhancements, and acquisitions, to expand their footprint in the Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Market.

