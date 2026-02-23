Hydrograph Clean Power Inc.: HydroGraph Appoints John Neale as Chief Financial Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF) ("HydroGraph" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of John Neale as Chief Financial Officer, effective February 20, 2026. Matt Anderson, who previously served as Chief Financial Officer, will continue serving the Company in the role of Vice President of Finance.

As CFO, Mr. Neale will oversee HydroGraph's finance, legal, human resources and technology teams, bringing more than 20 years of finance leadership experience across multiple technology, business to business and manufacturing focused enterprises.

"I am pleased to welcome John to the team as we advance dynamic commercial opportunities across a growing list of global enterprise and federal government customers," said Kjirstin Breure, Chief Executive Officer of HydroGraph. "John brings a depth of financial and operational experience that will support our commercial scale up, continued expansion of our capital markets activity and development of our global team as we drive adoption of HydroGraph's industry-leading graphene products."

"Throughout my career I have focused on innovation, technology and manufacturing companies, I have come to recognize when a product is truly disruptive," said Mr. Neale. "HydroGraph's synthetic graphene has accrued the scientific and commercial base to be just that, unlocking new opportunities to deploy graphene into multiple large global markets that require ultra-pure, batch consistent nanomaterials to fuel the next wave of performance enhancement."

Most recently, Mr. Neale served as CFO of L7 Informatics Inc., a provider of integrated scientific data and analytics solutions empowering scientists and researchers to accelerate discovery, improve operational efficiency and drive innovation. During his more than three-year tenure, he elevated the company's accounting capabilities, raised growth capital, and provided leadership over global operations.

Previously he was CFO of Rollick Inc., an VC-backed B2B SaaS company focused on the recreational vehicle marketplace, driving operational performance, improving gross margins and delivering a path to cash positive operations. He has served as Interim CFO of a retail focused hyper growth start up, CFO of a retail analytics company serving the largest consumer packaged goods companies on a global basis, and multiple financial leadership roles for a Nasdaq listed ERP software provider to global manufacturers, among other senior finance roles in both public and private companies.

Based in Austin, TX, Mr. Neale holds an MBA from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California, a Master of Business in Finance from the University of Technology in Sydney, and a Bachelor's of Economics from the University of Sydney. He is a member of the Australian Society of CPAs.

In connection with Mr. Neale's appointment as CFO, the Company granted him 938,538 stock options on February 20, 2026 exercisable for 938,538 common shares at a price of $4.47 per share for a period of 5 years. 25% of the options vest on each of February 20, 2027, February 20, 2028, February 20, 2029 and February 20, 2030.

About HydroGraph

HydroGraph is a leading producer of pristine graphene using an "explosion synthesis" process, which allows for exceptional purity, low energy use, and identical batches. The quality, performance, and consistency of HydroGraph's graphene follow the Graphene Council's Verified Graphene Producer® standards, of which very few graphene producers are able to meet. For more information or to learn about the HydroGraph story, visit: https://hydrograph.com/ . For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn and X.

Trademarks: HydroGraph and Fractal Graphene

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "upon", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable, and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of HydroGraph to control or predict, that may cause HydroGraph's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: HydroGraph's ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. HydroGraph does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available.

No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

