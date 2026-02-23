RenX Enterprises Corp.: Renx Enterprises Provides Corporate Update to Shareholders

MIAMI, FL, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RenX Enterprises Corp. (NASDAQ: RENX) ("RenX" or the "Company") today issued a letter to shareholders providing an update on operational focus, capital positioning, and strategic direction, all designed to strengthen the Company's long-term performance.

RenX's letter to shareholders follows below.

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

As we move further into RenX's transformation, we would like to provide an update on our operational focus, capital positioning and strategic direction.

Over the past year, the Company has undertaken a deliberate transition toward a vertically integrated, technology-enabled biomass and engineered-soils platform. While our current results reflect a business in transition, the initiatives underway are designed to strengthen operating leverage, enhance margins, and position RenX for improved performance as execution milestones are achieved.

A central priority remains the delivery, installation, and commissioning of the Microtec UTM 1200 Turbo Mill at our Myakka site. This technology is expected to materially enhance our ability to convert lower-margin biomass overages into higher-value engineered soil products. By improving particle uniformity, expanding product specifications, and increasing the percentage of processed material sold into premium applications, the Microtec platform is designed to drive product mix improvement and margin expansion.

The implementation of advanced milling technology within large-scale biomass processing represents a differentiated approach within our industry. While integrating new technology into an operating environment requires disciplined execution and technical precision, we believe this initiative positions RenX at the forefront of value-added biomass processing. Management views this investment as foundational to building a more scalable, higher-margin operating model over time. As previously disclosed, delivery of the Microtec Mill is currently expected in March 2026.

Concurrently, we continue optimizing operations across Resource Group and Zimmer Equipment. Improving throughput, refining logistics efficiency, and strengthening site-level cost discipline remain key priorities. Our vertically integrated structure provides greater control over production, fleet utilization, and labor allocation, enabling us to pursue incremental margin gains even before the full benefits of the Microtec installation are realized.

We are also advancing the restructuring and rationalization of our legacy real estate portfolio. Simplifying the balance sheet and aligning our asset base with our long-term operating strategy remain important objectives. Finalizing this process is intended to reduce complexity, enhance financial clarity, and allow management to concentrate capital and attention on the Company's core operating platform.

As investors assess our progress, we believe important indicators will include successful commissioning of the Microtec mill, measurable improvements in product mix, sequential gross margin progression, and expanding commercial engagement for higher-value engineered soil blends. While near-term performance may continue to reflect transitional dynamics, our focus remains on building a scalable platform capable of supporting sustained revenue growth and improving EBITDA over time.

The Company recently completed a private placement financing to support operational priorities and provide additional flexibility during this execution phase. RenX remains committed to disciplined capital allocation and thoughtful balance sheet management as it advances its strategic plan.

The Company is aware of recent inquiries regarding its share price relative to the Nasdaq minimum bid requirement. As previously disclosed, RenX remains within the applicable compliance period and has until July to regain compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement. The Company previously received shareholder approval authorizing a reverse stock split, should such action become necessary. Management continues to evaluate all available options and intends to act in a manner designed to protect long-term shareholder value.

RenX has also observed increased shareholder engagement in recent months and appreciates the constructive dialogue. The Company encourages continued engagement as it executes on its objectives.

RenX remains focused on disciplined execution, operational improvement, and long-term value creation. The work underway today is intended to strengthen the Company's operating foundation and position it for improved financial performance as key milestones are achieved.

Sincerely,

David Villareal

Chief Executive Officer

RenX Enterprises Corp-

About RenX Enterprises Corp.

RenX Enterprises Corp. is a technology-driven environmental processing and sustainable materials company focused on producing value-added compost, engineered soils, and specialty growing media for agricultural, commercial, and consumer end markets. The Company's platform is designed to be differentiated by its use of advanced milling and material-processing technology, including a planned deployment of a licensed Microtec system, to precisely size, refine, and condition organic inputs into consistent, high-performance soil substrates. This technology-enabled approach will allow RenX to move beyond traditional waste-to-value operations and manufacture engineered growing media with repeatable quality and defined specifications.

RenX's core operations are anchored by a permitted 80+ acre organics processing facility in Myakka City, Florida. At this facility, the Company integrates organics processing, advanced milling, blending, and in-house logistics to support the localized production of proprietary soil substrates and potting media. The Company believes that by optimizing products for regional feedstocks and customer requirements, it can shorten supply chains, enhance quality control, and improve unit economics while serving higher-value end markets. The Company also owns a portfolio of legacy real estate assets, which it intends to monetize to fund its core technology-driven environmental processing platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are or may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

