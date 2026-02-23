The South Korean government has announced plans to invest KRW 321 billion ($222.6 million) in 2026 to upgrade regional distribution networks, deploy 85 energy storage systems, and expand solar integration while piloting microgrids and market reforms.South Korea unveiled its next-generation distributed grid strategy at a recent discussion forum in Seoul, with plans to expand distributed generation and support region-specific electricity production and consumption. The Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment said in an online statement it will begin regional distribution network upgrades to ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
