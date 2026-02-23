Flywire Corporation: Flywire Appoints Patrick Blanc as Chief Technology Officer

BOSTON, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) (Flywire), a global payments enablement and software company, today announced the appointment of Patrick Blanc as its Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Blanc will oversee Flywire's global engineering, implementation, and technical support organizations, leading the company's technology strategy and execution across the global payments platform and vertical software, while strengthening the payments experience for clients and payers. The appointment comes as Flywire advances its AI-first engineering approach, enhances its technology capabilities, and scales to meet growing client demand.

"Patrick joins Flywire at an important moment as we accelerate how we innovate, build and deliver our solutions," said Mike Massaro, CEO of Flywire. "We are leveraging the latest technologies and AI to make payments smarter, faster, and more secure, and in turn creating measurably better outcomes for clients in the industries we serve and for payers around the world. As demand for our solutions grows, we need a proven technology leader who can scale mission-critical infrastructure while staying relentlessly focused on client success. Patrick's two decades at Visa and PayPal give him the rare combination of technical vision and operational excellence we want to lead Flywire through this next phase of growth."

Blanc brings more than 20 years of global leadership in payment technology innovation, having held senior executive positions in engineering and product development at some of the world's largest payments companies. Most recently, he served as CTO of Ingenico, a global leader in payment acceptance and services, where he led technology and innovation. Prior to that, he was CTO of Cybersource and Value Added Services at Visa, where he was instrumental in building and scaling the company's global payment, issuing, acquiring, and fraud management platforms. Prior to Visa, Blanc spent a decade at PayPal in the U.S. and Singapore, developing deep expertise in mobile commerce, payment software applications, and global engineering leadership. A native of France, Blanc studied engineering at the Institut National des Sciences Appliquées (INSA) Lyon and holds a Master's degree in Computer Science from the Institut National des Sciences Appliquées (INSA) Toulouse.

"Flywire's leadership in developing software-driven payments experiences that embed into mission-critical workflows sets the company apart," said Patrick Blanc, Flywire's Chief Technology Officer. "I'm excited to build on this foundation and scale our capabilities to meet growing demand, while delivering even greater value for clients worldwide."

Blanc joins Flywire as David King transitions from Chief Technology Officer to a new dual role as Chief Product Officer and Co-President of Global Education. Together, these leadership moves underscore Flywire's commitment to accelerate product innovation, deepen vertical expertise, and scale software capabilities in alignment with the company's long-term strategic objectives.

About Flywire

Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company. We combine our proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for our clients and their customers. Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, such as NetSuite, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.

Flywire supports more than 4,900 clients with diverse payment methods in more than 140 currencies across 240 countries and territories around the world. Flywire is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with global offices. For more information, visit www.flywire.com . Follow Flywire on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook

