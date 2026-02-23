Anzeige
Montag, 23.02.2026
Milliardenmarkt Verteidigung: Drohnen-Player vor nächstem Bewertungssprung?!
MedWellAI Inc.: MedWell Ai Reports Strong Q2 Revenues Of $548,315 And Provides Guidance For Full Year 2025 Exceeding $2,200,000

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- MedWell Ai, Inc, (OTCQB:MWAI) ("Company") is a portfolio company, specializing in AI-driven solutions for B2B markets in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and wellness, is pleased to confirm the filing, after the market close, of its Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q), for the financial period, ending on December 31, 2025.

The Company reported $548,315 in Revenue for its fiscal second quarter of 2025. This performance was result of a successful strategic shift toward building an AI-driven healthcare, pharmaceutical and biological wellness portfolio.

Key Financial Highlights:

Increased Total Revenues:

  • For three months, ended December 31, 2025, Company had generated total revenues of 548,315 vs $142,861 for three months, ended December 31, 2024 (280%+ increase).
  • For six months, ended December 31, 2025, Company had generated total revenues of $1,075,806 vs $144,009 for six months, ended December, 2024 (700%+ increase).

Reduced Total Loss From Operations:

  • For three months, ended December 31, 2025, Company's net loss was reduced to $266,221 vs $315,096 for three months, ended December 31, 2024.
  • For six months, ended December 31, 2025, Company's net loss was reduced to $592,255 vs $904,080 for six months, ended December 31, 2024.

Reduced General And Administrative Expenses:

  • For three months, ended December 31, 2025, Company's expenses were reduced to $388,509 vs $625,199 for three months, ended December 31, 2024.
  • For six months, ended December 31, 2025, Company's expenses were reduced to $796,839 vs $960,413 for six months, ended December 31, 2024.

Reduced Net Loss Per Common Share:

  • For three months, ended December 31, 2025, Company's net loss was reduced to 0.045 cents vs 0.062 cents for three months, ended December 31, 2024.
  • For six months, ended December 31, 2025, Company's net loss was reduced to 0.138 cents vs 0.174 cents for six months, ended December 31, 2024.

Total Liabilities/Mezzanine/Stockholder's Deficit:For three months, ended December 31, 2025, Company's liabilities deficit was reduced to $468,655 from $805,500, for three months, ended June 30, 2025.

Steve Rubakh, CEO of MedWell Ai, Inc, comments:

"MWAI is a newly formed entity (formerly Integrated Ventures, Inc) is operating in AI-driven pharma/healthcare/wellness category. Q2 financial results reflect significant top-line progress for fast growing small cap company, driven by its B2B pharma procurement arm, MedWell USA, which focuses on high-demand in-office use, wellness products, like compounded GLP-1 agonists for weight management.

The current revenue ramp up suggests a successful scaling process in the competitive but rapidly growing regenerative wellness and telemedicine space. This aligns with recent trends in longevity, personalized medicine and corporate wellness markets.

Please visit our corporate websites for additional information: (1) Corporate:www.medwellai.com, (2) Pharma Procurement/E-Portal: www.medwellusa.com and (3) 24/7 Telemedicine: www.telemd.ai launching soon)."

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the company's control.

InvestorWire Service Contact:

IBN
Austin, Texas
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
512.354.7000 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
