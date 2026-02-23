T3 Defense Inc.: T3 Defense Brings in Former Rafael and Avnon Leadership to Lead Business Operations

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T3 Defense Inc. (NASDAQ: DFNS), a strategic acquirer and developer of high-potential businesses in the Aerospace and Defense (A&D) sector, formerly Nukkleus Inc., today announced two senior leadership appointments aimed at strengthening execution, scalability, and long-term production reliability.

T3 Defense appointed Emil Blumer as Chief Business Officer and Jordan Buchler as Chief Executive Officer of its Manufacturing & Industrial Processing Division, aligning commercial growth and operational execution around the industrial capabilities that most directly influence production continuity.

As Chief Business Officer, Mr. Blumer is responsible for growth strategy, dealflow, and market positioning across the portfolio. He brings more than 25 years of experience in the defense industry, most notably from his tenure at Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, where he held senior roles spanning program leadership, business development, and commercial management across international defense markets.

During his time at Rafael, Mr. Blumer worked closely with government customers and defense integrators, gaining firsthand experience into how industrial capacity and supplier readiness intersect over long production cycles. He later held senior leadership roles at Avnon and Magal, further expanding his experience across defense and global markets. At T3 Defense, Blumer's mandate will be to align commercial strategy with industrial reality, strengthening demand visibility, supporting capital allocation, and ensuring that constrained manufacturing capacity can scale in step with program needs.

Meanwhile, Mr. Buchler will lead T3 Defense's Manufacturing & Industrial Processing Division, a mandate that includes expanding manufacturing throughput, standardizing industrial and quality processes, reducing qualification friction, and converting durable backlogs into repeatable production output. He will do this by managing a number of subsidiaries including Industrial Techno-Logic Solutions (ITS) and Positech. These companies provide custom industrial machinery, metal processing, machining, fabrication, ruggedized components, and precision motion and stabilization systems embedded across A&D programs.

Mr. Buchler brings decades of experience building and scaling complex operational systems in highly constrained environments. He spent over 20 years in the public sector before moving into senior operational roles in industry, including building the Ethiopian Maritime Training Institute, and senior leadership positions at Weissbeerger, Paramount Enterprise International, ZOOZ Power, and Oran Safety Glass. Across these roles, Buchler developed a reputation for identifying the critical path, building durable processes, and expanding capacity in environments defined by long cycles, limited margin for error, and capital-intensive infrastructure - conditions that closely mirror the realities of defense manufacturing today.

These leadership moves are another signal of T3 Defense's focus on growing the most constrained layers of the defense supply chain. Operating as a federated holding company, T3 Defense pairs commercial leadership with hands-on operational leadership and enables its subsidiaries to coordinate across the ecosystem, enabling capacity, expertise, and execution to reinforce one another at the points where production speed is actually set.

"Having spent much of my career at Rafael working directly with defense programs and international customers, I've seen how often delivery timelines are shaped by industrial readiness rather than demand," said Mr. Blumer. "I'm looking to bring that perspective to the portfolio, and to ensure that strong operational capabilities are matched with the right commercial structure, market access, and long-term growth strategy."

"Building systems in environments where there is no margin for delay or error is how I built my career," said Mr. Buchler. "I've found that what matters is identifying the critical path to success, removing friction, and encouraging teams to have the confidence to make decisions quickly and independently. At T3 Defense, I see an opportunity to take constrained industrial assets and turn them into leaders by building the right processes, moving quickly, and creating an environment where people feel trusted, challenged, and part of something meaningful."

"Defense output is increasingly limited by the weakest links in the industrial base, not by primes or budgets," said Menny Shalom, CEO of T3 Defense Inc. "By pairing Emil's ability to translate industrial strength into market value with Jordan's focus on expanding real manufacturing capacity, we are organizing T3 Defense around the part of the supply chain that actually determines delivery."

About T3 Defense Inc.

T3 Defense Inc. (NASDAQ: DFNS), formerly Nukkleus Inc., is a federated holding company focused on acquiring and operating mission-critical defense businesses embedded in long-cycle national security programs. The company targets defense businesses operating at constrained, qualification-driven, or execution-critical points across the industrial base where strategic value exists and where qualification, capacity, and execution are decisive. Through disciplined M&A, centralized capital and strategy, and decentralized operating autonomy, T3 Defense seeks to strengthen critical defense capabilities and compound long-term value.

