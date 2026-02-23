Commonwealth Fund Services, Inc.,: Liquidation Announcement of T-REX 2X LONG BULL Daily Target ETF and T-REX 2X LONG DKNG Daily Target ETF

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESS Newswire / February 23, 2026 / Commonwealth Fund Services, Inc. ("CFS"), Administrator to ETF Opportunities Trust (the "Trust"), announced today that the Board of Trustees of the Trust has approved a Plan of Liquidation (the "Plan") for the T-REX 2X LONG BULL Daily Target ETF (BULU) and T-REX 2X LONG DKNG Daily Target ETF (DKUP) (collectively, the "Funds"), each listed on Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc., based on the recommendation of the Funds' investment adviser, Tuttle Capital Management, LLC (the "Adviser").

The Funds will cease trading on the Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc and will be closed to purchases by investors as of the close of regular tradingon March 16, 2026 (the "Closing Date"). The Funds will not accept purchase orders after the Closing Date. Shareholders may sell their shares in the Funds through the Closing Date, and customary brokerage charges may apply to these transactions. The Funds cannot assure shareholders that there will be a market for their Fund shares after the Closing Date. The Funds are expected to liquidate on March 23, 2026 (the "Liquidation Date").

On or about the Liquidation Date, the Funds expect to distribute cash in an amount equal to each shareholder's proportionate interest in the net assets of the Funds to all shareholders of record who have not previously redeemed or sold their shares, after the payment of certain Fund liabilities as provided for in the Plan. Fund shares may also be distributed in connection with the liquidation in cash equivalents or in-kind, under the Plan. A shareholder's liquidating distribution, if applicable, may be an amount that is greater or less than the amount the shareholder might have received upon the sale of their shares through a broker prior to the Liquidation Date. The sale or liquidation of Fund shares will generally be treated as a taxable event giving rise to a capital gain or loss depending on a shareholder's tax basis. Shareholders should contact their tax adviser to discuss the income tax consequences of the sale or liquidation of Fund shares. Once the distributions are complete, the Funds will terminate.

Prior to the Closing Date, the Funds' Adviser will be in the process of liquidation of the Funds' portfolios, which will result in the Funds increasing their cash holdings and deviating from their investment objectives and other investment policies during the period between March 16, 2026, and the Liquidation Date. The liquidation of the Funds' portfolios may result in brokerage and transaction costs, which will be borne by the Funds and their shareholders. In addition, the Funds will bear all other expenses incurred in connection with carrying out the liquidation as these expenses have been deemed extraordinary expense items.

