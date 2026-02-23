Commonwealth Fund Services, Inc.,: T-REX 2X Inverse Ether Daily Target ETF Liquidation Announcement

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESS Newswire / February 23, 2026 / Commonwealth Fund Services, Inc. ("CFS"), Administrator to World Funds Trust (the "Trust"), announced today that the Board of Trustees of the Trust has approved a Plan of Liquidation (the "Plan") for the T-REX 2X Inverse Ether Daily Target ETF (ETQ) (the "Fund"), listed on Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc., based on the recommendation of the Funds' investment adviser, Tuttle Capital Management, LLC (the "Adviser").

The Fund will cease trading on the Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc and will be closed to purchases by investors as of the close of regular trading on March 16, 2026 (the "Closing Date"). The Fund will not accept purchase orders after the Closing Date. Shareholders may sell their share in the Fund through the Closing Date, and customary brokerage charges may apply to these transactions. The Fund cannot assure shareholders that there will be a market for their Fund shares after the Closing Date. The Fund is expected to liquidate on March 23, 2026 (the "Liquidation Date").

On or about the Liquidation Date, the Fund expects to distribute cash in an amount equal to each shareholder's proportionate interest in the net assets of the Fund to all shareholders of record who have not previously redeemed or sold their shares, after the payment of certain Fund liabilities as provided for in the Plan. Fund shares may also be distributed in connection with the liquidation in cash equivalents or in-kind, under the Plan. A shareholder's liquidating distribution, if applicable, may be an amount that is greater or less than the amount the shareholder might have received upon the sale of their shares through a broker prior to the Liquidation Date. The sale or liquidation of Fund shares will generally be treated as a taxable event giving rise to a capital gain or loss depending on a shareholder's tax basis. Shareholders should contact their tax adviser to discuss the income tax consequences of the sale or liquidation of Fund shares. Once the distributions are complete, the Fund will terminate.

Prior to the Closing Date, the Fund's Adviser will be in the process of liquidation of the Fund's portfolio, which will result in the Fund increasing its cash holdings and deviating from its investment objective and other investment policies during the period between March 16, 2026, and the Liquidation Date. The liquidation of the Fund's portfolio may result in brokerage and transaction costs, which will be borne by the Fund and its shareholders. In addition, the Fund will bear all other expenses incurred in connection with carrying out the liquidation as these expenses have been deemed extraordinary expense items.

World Funds Trust is a Delaware statutory trust which was organized on March 18, 2019, and is registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, as an open-end management investment company. The Fund is a series of the Trust.

Tuttle Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser and an industry leader in managing thematic ETFs that offer first of their kind of exposures. Please visit www.tuttlecap.com or call 1-833-759-6110 for more information.

