Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - Regal Partners Holdings Pty Limited (formerly Regal Funds Management Pty Limited) and Regal Partners Funds Management Pty Limited, each as investment manager or investment advisor for one or more investment funds, (together, "Regal") announced today that it had sold, in aggregate, 2,680,787 common shares (the "Shares") of Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. ("RSM" or, the "Corporation") between the period of December 3, 2025 to February 19, 2026 (the "Dispositions").

Prior to the Dispositions, Regal owned, directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over, 11,896,875 Shares in RSM, which represented approximately 12.85% of the total issued and outstanding Shares. As a result of the Disposition, Regal now owns, directly or indirectly, or exercises control or direction over, 9,216,088 Shares, which represents approximately 8.57% of the total issued and outstanding Shares in RSM. Regal also holds 404,969 related financial instruments (equity swaps), which represents economic exposure to approximately 0.38% of the total issued and outstanding Shares in RSM. Accordingly, Regal is no longer a "reporting insider" of RSM, as such term is defined under applicable securities laws, as Regal has fallen below the 10% reporting threshold.

The Dispositions were conducted for investment purposes. In accordance with applicable securities laws, Regal may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional Shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments of the Corporation (the "Securities") in the open market or otherwise, and reserves the right to dispose of any or all of its Securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the Securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of Regal and other relevant factors.

On December 12, 2025, as part of an internal restructuring, all investment management and investment advisory rights previously held by Regal Funds Management Pty Limited ("RFM") were transferred to its affiliate, Regal Partners Funds Management Pty Limited (the "Rights Transfer"). Following the completion of the Rights Transfer, RFM changed its name to Regal Partners Holdings Pty Limited.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report under appliable securities laws, a copy of which is available under the SEDAR+ profile of the Corporation at www.sedarplus.ca .

