Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - Renty.ae, a leading UAE-based luxury car and yacht rental provider, has expanded its fleet following a year of strong booking growth. The company now offers over 2,200 vehicles and more than 100 yachts, serving customers from 163 countries in 2025.

The fleet expansion reflects growing demand for premium mobility services in the UAE, aligning with broader industry trends. According to analysts, the UAE car rental market is evolving toward more flexible, technology-driven solutions, with increasing interest in high-end experiences such as yacht rentals.

Renty.ae also launched a mobile application, enabling customers to browse availability, book vehicles and yachts instantly, and manage reservations on the go. Since its introduction, app-driven bookings have grown from 8% to 25% of total reservations, demonstrating how digitalization is shaping customer behavior in the mobility sector.

"The expansion of our fleet and digital capabilities is a direct response to customer demand and industry developments," said Yevhen Parokhod, CEO of Renty.ae. "We continue to invest in premium service, convenience, and innovation, keeping pace with global trends while delivering the best experiences for our clients."

The company's yacht segment, in particular, has experienced rapid growth, with bookings increasing 2.5 times year-over-year, highlighting the rising popularity of experiential mobility among both international visitors and UAE residents.

Renty.ae's ongoing investment in fleet, digital platforms, and customer experience reinforces its position as a market leader in luxury mobility while remaining closely aligned with industry forecasts and emerging trends in premium transportation services.

About Renty.ae

Renty.ae, a luxury yacht and car rental company in the United Arab Emirates, is expanding its presence in the car and yacht rental market with an expanded fleet and new digital booking capabilities. The company now offers over 2,200 cars and over 100 yachts, as well as a user-friendly mobile app for convenient and instant booking. For more information, visit renty.ae

Address: Warehouse 4, 5th Street, Al Quoz, Al Quoz 3, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

