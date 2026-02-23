Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - Sirios Resources (TSXV: SOI) (OTCQB: SIREF) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The conference will be held in-person at The Omni King Edward Hotel in Toronto on February 26-27, 2026.

Founder and current CEO Dominique Doucet, as well as incoming CEO Jean-Félix Lepage, will both be present on February 26th and 27th, and will present on Thursday Feb. 26 at 3:20 PM, providing an update on the Company's new strategy following its recent acquisition of the private, Osisko-backed company OVI Mining.

Sirios Resources is entering a transformative phase with this acquisition, which will strengthen its leadership team and create a consolidated, district-scale gold platform in Québec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region, with a focus on advancing the company's flagship Cheechoo Gold Project. The transaction will strengthen the management team, enhance the Company's exploration potential, and accelerate its development.

The Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase brings together senior mining executives, institutional investors, and industry professionals for two days of focused presentations and one-on-one meetings.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2026/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Sirios Resources

Sirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI) (OTCQB: SIREF) (www.sirios.com) is a Québec-based mineral exploration company focused on developing its portfolio of high-potential gold properties in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Canada.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284888

Source: Red Cloud Financial Services