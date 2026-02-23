Following the success of last year's inaugural event, The Royal Ballet School will again open its doors in Covent Garden to the public on Sunday 8 March as part of the UK's Let's Dance initiative.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260223063787/en/

© 2025 The Royal Ballet School. Photographed by Rachel Cherry.

Spearheaded by Angela Rippon CBE, Let's Dance is a national campaign born out of a simple idea that dance has the power to transform lives. The one-day event is designed to get the nation moving and promote the physical, mental, and social benefits of dance through classes, workshops, and community events.

Supported by leading organisations including the Sport and Recreation Alliance, the NHS, and Parkinson's UK, the campaign aims to engage as many people as possible, regardless of age, fitness level, or experience, with a particular focus on those who might not typically have the chance to experience dance.

On a mission to inspire everyone in the UK to embrace dance as a way to improve their health, connect with others, and have fun, Ms Rippon has called upon dance organisations, charities, community groups and celebrities to come together on the first Sunday in March with one objective to get more people dancing.

This year, The Royal Ballet School will host classes from 10.15 to 17.30, with classes running for 75 minutes in duration.

Participants can book a class based on the genre of dance, including ballet, repertoire, contemporary jazz, folk and musical theatre.

Taught by Royal Ballet School teachers, including the School's Artistic Director Iain Mackay, the classes are free and accessible to all ages and abilities no dance experience required.

There will also be a number of special guests popping into classes throughout the day including Angela Rippon, Kai Widdrington and Darcey Bussell.

In 2025, classes reached capacity in less than 48 hours and the School had a waitlist of 1000. The youngest participant was just nine months old, and the eldest dancer was 81 years old.

The Royal Ballet School's Artistic Director, Iain Mackay shared his enthusiasm for the event:

"At The Royal Ballet School, we are passionate about widening access and encouraging participation in ballet, so we are very excited to be a part of Let's Dance again to celebrate the joy of shared movement. Our goal is to engage as many people as possible, especially those who might not have had the chance to experience dance before. So, if you've never danced but have always wanted to give it a go, we would love to welcome you into our studios and share the magic of our artform."

Bookings open today at 13.00 GMT. Visit royalballetschool.org.uk/100-years/lets-dance/ to book your preferred timeslot and for more information.

Learn more about Let's Dance at lets-dance.org.uk

About The Royal Ballet School

The Royal Ballet School was founded in 1926 by Dame Ninette de Valois and is one of the world's leading centres for classical ballet training. The School is the UK's foremost institution for professional ballet education and an internationally recognised centre of excellence.

Graduates go on to professional careers with The Royal Ballet, Birmingham Royal Ballet, and other leading UK and international companies. Admission is based purely on talent and potential, with around 90% of students receiving financial support.

The School's national Associate Programme provides high-quality ballet training for students aged 8 to 18 at centres across the UK and plays a vital role in widening access to classical ballet.

In 2026, The Royal Ballet School celebrates 100 years of excellence, with a future focused on expanding opportunity, access, and artistic leadership.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260223063787/en/

Contacts:

Media enquiries:

Bridget Clark

pressmedia@royalballetschool.org.uk