CMG Financial: CMG Home Loans Announces the Addition of Dwello Mortgage Advisors Powered by CMG Home Loans

ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / February 23, 2026 / CMG Home Loans, the retail arm of the well-capitalized and privately held mortgage lender, CMG Financial, announced today the opening of a new branch: Dwello Mortgage Advisors Powered by CMG Home Loans. The branch will be led by Kim Winters (NMLS ID# 643805), a respected industry leader with more than 20 years of experience in residential lending throughout North Carolina.

Winters launched her mortgage career at Mountain 1st Bank & Trust, where she quickly built a reputation for excellence from 2005 to 2013. She later joined Movement Mortgage as a Senior Loan Officer, assembling a high-performing team celebrated for delivering an exceptional home buying experience across the East Coast. Together, Winters and her team have closed over $1 billion in home loans, reflecting both sustained performance and client trust.

A respected educator and industry leader, Winters previously served as president of the Mortgage Bankers Association of Western North Carolina. Her achievements place her among the nation's elite: Top 25 Women Loan Originators in the U.S. and Top 125 Originators nationally, as recognized by Scotsman Guide. She was also named a Top 1% Mortgage Originator in America by Mortgage Executive Magazine and received the prestigious 2018 MBA Elite Women of the Year award from Mortgage Professionals of America.

"What excites us most about being at CMG is the alignment in culture and purpose," said Winters. "Their dedication to shared values, innovative lending solutions, and integrated technology creates an environment where our team can grow, move quickly, and continue delivering meaningful impact."

"I'm thrilled to announce that the Kim Winters Team, now known as Dwello Mortgage Advisors, is joining CMG - a powerhouse addition to our mortgage family," added Joseph Lee, Regional Sales Manager. "I'm looking forward to watching Kim and her team continue to lead and grow the Asheville and surrounding markets."

With the addition of Dwello Mortgage Advisors, CMG Home Loans continues to expand its footprint across North Carolina, creating new opportunities for loan officers and real estate partners to grow with the company.

If you're interested in working with Kim and her team or want to learn about other career opportunities at CMG, click here.

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized mortgage lender founded in 1993. Founder and CEO, Christopher M. George, was Chairman of the Mortgage Bankers Association in 2019. CMG makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending. CMG currently operates in all states, including the District of Columbia, and holds approvals with FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA. CMG is widely known throughout the mortgage banking and housing markets for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency. CMG Mortgage, Inc. NMLS ID# 1820 (http://www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org, http://www.cmghomeloans.com)

