Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - AML Incubator (AMLI) today announced the launch of its Audit-Ready AML Readiness Program, a structured remediation and implementation service designed to help fintechs, MSBs, payment providers, and digital asset platforms strengthen their AML controls and produce review-ready evidence for regulatory examinations and partner due diligence.

Visual representation of audit-ready compliance infrastructure, highlighting evidence trails, monitoring controls, and institutional-grade governance standards.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11332/284878_c79b692d24adab8d_001full.jpg

The program is built to address a recurring issue AMLI encounters in advisory engagements: many organizations maintain written AML policies but lack consistent operational execution and auditable proof.

"Many firms believe they are compliant because policies exist on paper," said Haik Kazarian, CBDO at AML Incubator. "Regulators are increasingly testing operational execution, including transaction monitoring calibration, governance oversight, reporting workflows, and escalation controls. Documentation without evidence of execution is not sufficient."

AMLI's Audit-Ready AML Readiness Program is designed to help teams implement controls and produce an evidence pack to show how AML operates in real life. It focuses on:

Risk assessments alignment to actual product flows and transaction patterns

Transaction reporting governance, including calibration decisions and change logs

Suspicious transaction reporting workflows with clear escalation and handoffs

Board and senior management oversight, including decision trails and approvals

Audit-ready evidence trails that can be produced quickly during reviews

"With enforcement actions increasing globally and cross-border coordination rising, firms need to remediate before formal reviews occur," added Haik. "Firms that invest early in controls, workflows, and evidence reduce disruption and avoid costly retrofits later."

The Audit-Ready AML Readiness Program is available for fintech firms seeking to strengthen internal controls and align programs with evolving regulatory standards.

About AML Incubator

AML Incubator (AMLI) is a Canadian compliance advisory firm supporting fintechs, MSBs, payment providers, and digital asset platforms with AML program design, remediation, and regulatory readiness. AMLI helps teams build operational compliance systems that stand up to bank, processor, partner, and regulatory reviews.

AML Incubator provides compliance services and does not offer legal advice. Requirements may vary based on jurisdiction, business model, and partner or supervisory expectations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284878

Source: AML Incubator Ltd.