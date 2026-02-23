Plano, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - CieloVision, a system that enables companies to leverage existing cameras to generate real-time business insights, today announced the appointment of Peter Czimback to its Advisory Board.





Czimback brings decades of leadership in enterprise innovation and large-scale digital transformation. In this new role, Czimback will focus on storytelling, strategic partnerships, and advise on CieloVision's go-to-market strategy, helping the company leverage the orchestration of its spatial intelligence platform as a key differentiator in the market.

Czimback most recently served as Aramark's vice president of innovation and digital experience. During more than 20 years of his professional career, Czimback has driven billion-dollar growth through digital platforms and enterprise partnerships. He has led large-scale AI and platform transformations, from early consumer AI through generative and agentic systems during his time at Aramark. He has also guided major relationships with leading tech and consumer companies throughout his career.

Czimback joins CieloVision at a time when organizations are flooded with data, but struggling to operationalize it at the edge. CieloVision closes this gap by transforming existing infrastructure into a rule-driven orchestration layer that reduces manual oversight, accelerates decision cycles, and ensures consistent execution across multi-unit environments. When integrated with Samsung VXT, the platform goes beyond analytics into activation, letting digital displays dynamically respond in real time to environmental conditions, queue states, dwell patterns, or operational triggers.

The result is a closed-loop experience layer where spatial data drives customer engagement and in-store performance. Throughout his career, Czimback has consistently pushed beyond dashboards and reporting toward real-time execution, ensuring intelligence drives action where it matters most. That philosophy directly mirrors CieloVision's mission.

"If all the intelligence in the world sits in a dashboard at corporate, it doesn't matter," said Czimback. "You've got to turn it into a decision."

Czimback's appointment demonstrates CieloVision's commitment to building a category-defining spatial intelligence system that transforms physical spaces into adaptive, intelligent environments without adding complexity for frontline teams.

"Peter understands that data alone doesn't drive transformation, execution does," said Imre Szenttornyay, Founder and CEO of CieloVision. "Most enterprises are still operating in a dashboard world. CieloVision was built as an orchestration layer that turns spatial data into real-time action at the edge. Peter's enterprise innovation experience will help us scale that vision and clearly differentiate beyond traditional CMS or IOT platforms."

In partnership with Samsung VXT, the CieloVision platform will be available on Samsung's PIRS marketplace by mid-2026

About CieloVision

CieloVision is a spatial intelligence platform that turns existing cameras into real-time business insight. By automatically surfacing operational issues and customer behavior as they happen, the platform helps organizations act faster, reduce manual effort, and improve in-store experiences. When integrated with Samsung VXT, CieloVision enables digital displays to respond dynamically to real-world conditions in real-time.

