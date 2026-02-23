Anzeige
PR Newswire
23.02.2026 18:12 Uhr
JZ Capital Partners Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ Capital Partners Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 23

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31 January 2026 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited 31 January 2026 $ 4.02

JZCP's NAV as at 31 January 2026 is $4.02 per share (31 December 2025: $4.03 per share), the decrease in NAV of (1) cent per share is due to net fx gains of 1 cent per share offset by investment losses of (1) cent per share and expenses of (1) cent per share.

Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 31 January 2026:

US$'000
Assets
Private investments 160,616
Cash at bank and treasuries 80,807
Other receivables and prepayments 1,418
Total Assets 242,841
Liabilities
Other liabilities 559
Total liabilities 559
Net Asset Value 242,282
Number of Ordinary shares in issue 60,320,352
Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.02

