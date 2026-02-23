BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - UK Listing Rule 11.2.6
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 23
BlackRock American Income Trust plc
(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)
UK Listing Rule 11.2.6
The Company is pleased to clarify that it will not invest more than 15 per cent. of its gross assets in listed closed-ended investment funds which are listed on the Official List.
Enquiries:
William Rowledge
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 2284
23 February 2026
