BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - UK Listing Rule 11.2.6

February 23

BlackRock American Income Trust plc

The Company is pleased to clarify that it will not invest more than 15 per cent. of its gross assets in listed closed-ended investment funds which are listed on the Official List.

William Rowledge

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 2284

23 February 2026