Montag, 23.02.2026
Milliardenmarkt Verteidigung: Drohnen-Player vor nächstem Bewertungssprung?!
WKN: A2P0XB | ISIN: FR0013482791
23.02.2026 18:34 Uhr
SAVE THE DATE - NACON CONNECT IS BACK ON MARCH 4, 2026

- SAVE THE DATE -
NACON CONNECT IS BACK ON MARCH 4, 2026

Lesquin, February 23, 2026 - NACON is pleased to invite players and the press to its annual online conference, NACON Connect, which will take place on March 4, 2026, at 8 p.m. CET. This key event will highlight the publisher-developer's future releases as well as the latest from its accessories department. The program will include game announcements, the broadcast of new videos and gameplay presentations for anticipated titles such as Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss, The Mound, Edge of Memories and Endurance Motorsport Series.
The conference will also be an opportunity to reveal new projects that will enrich NACON's catalog in the coming months.

The broadcast will be live on NACON's official channels on March 4 at 8:00 PM CET / 11:00 AM PST.

For a sneak peek, discover the event teaser now: HERE

Join us on NACON's official channels on March 4 at 8:00 PM CET / 11AM PST to follow the announcements and react live. NACONCONNECT

NACONNACON

Stay tuned! More information will be revealed very soon
Find all NACON games and accessories on nacongaming.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Press contact :
NACON - Marjorie Roy, mroy@nacon.fr

About NACON
A company within the BIGBEN group, NACON was created in 2019 to optimise its expertise and leverage synergies in the video game market. Comprising 16 development studios, AA game publishing, and the design and distribution of premium gaming peripherals, NACON brings 40 years of experience to benefit the world's gaming community. This unified centre of excellence strengthens NACON's position in the market and creates unique opportunities for innovation and competitive advantages. https://corporate.nacongaming.com/

Attachment

  • CP_ANNONCE_NACON_CONNECT_2026_EN

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
