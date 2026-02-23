Testing Mavens Launches Next-Gen PerfAgents Performance Orchestration Platform

We're relaunching PerfAgents with a renewed focus on performance test orchestration-bringing load testing, real user journeys, and live performance visibility into a single, coordinated workflow.

PISCATAWAY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / February 23, 2026 / Testing Mavens today announced the launch of the rebranded PerfAgents platform, introducing a next-generation performance test orchestration solution designed to revolutionize the way organizations setup, execute, and analyze performance tests at scale.

PerfAgents, known for its synthetic monitoring and deep observability features-now introduces a powerful suite of capabilities focused entirely on Performance Test Orchestration, helping modern engineering teams accelerate release cycles while improving application resilience.

The cofounder of Testing Mavens, Jayan Joseph said "This platform is the result of years spent observing where end-to-end performance testing breaks down in practice, and where existing tools fall short for modern engineering teams."

A Unified Orchestration Layer for Modern Performance Engineering

The latest PerfAgents release provides an end-to-end orchestration engine that simplifies the full lifecycle of performance testing, from script onboarding, distributed execution, and environment coordination to real-time insights.

With this update, organizations can:

Setup and schedule execute complex performance test suites from a single intuitive interface.

Schedule synchronized UI runs that automatically trigger when load reaches a predefined threshold, capturing user journey and experience.

Coordinate distributed test generators in the cloud without managing infrastructure overhead.

Version, label, and track test runs across multiple environments with zero manual tracking.

Automate environment setup and resource allocation, reducing operational complexity in high-scale scenarios.

What's New in this Release

1. Smart Distributed Test Orchestration

PerfAgents now intelligently scales and orchestrates load generators across cloud environments, allowing engineering teams to simulate thousands of concurrent users and business transactions without infrastructure maintenance.

2. Real-Time Test Execution Monitoring

Live visibility into running tests, enabling teams to detect anomalies, react to failures instantly, and adjust load patterns or parameters on the fly.

3. Integrated Backend & Client-Side Performance monitoring

For the first time, PerfAgents correlates end-user performance metrics with backend endpoint signals, providing a 360-degree view of system behavior under load.

4. Automated Artifact & Version Management

Every test run-including logs, metrics, traces, and dashboards is automatically stored and versioned, ensuring audit ability, reproducibility, and easy comparison across iterations.

Purpose-Built for Modern QA/QE, SRE, and DevOps Teams

Originally designed to eliminate the heavy lifting associated with distributed performance testing, such as managing JMeter generators, scaling infrastructure, or coordinating multi-cloud workloads, PerfAgents has matured into a full-fledged Performance Engineering Control Center.

Its orchestration-first upgrades give enterprises the ability to:

Run continuous performance tests early and often

Validate performance SLAs with lower feedback cycle times

Detect regressions earlier in the development lifecycle

Ensure consistent test execution across teams and environments

Simulate real-world global usage patterns with precision

Looking Ahead: The Future of PerfAgents

The latest release also lays the foundation for several upcoming enhancements designed to further elevate performance engineering at scale:

Real-time monitoring of underlying application infrastructure to deliver deeper operational visibility during load conditions.

Advanced multi-thread and multi-agent orchestration to support more complex and distributed performance test scenarios.

Expanded support for load generators and test execution across additional cloud platforms , enabling broader infrastructure flexibility.

AI-driven generation of JMeter performance tests , simplifying script creation and accelerating test setup.

AI-powered results analysis and insights to help teams quickly identify performance bottlenecks and optimize system behavior.

Testing Mavens continues to invest in making performance engineering more autonomous, scalable, and intelligent-aligning tooling innovation with the needs of high-velocity engineering organizations.

About Testing Mavens

Testing Mavens is a global quality engineering company specializing in performance engineering, automation, observability, and cloud-native testing solutions. With deep engineering expertise and a customer-first mindset, Testing Mavens helps organizations deliver reliable, high-performing digital experiences.

Learn more: www.testingmavens.com | www.perfagents.com

