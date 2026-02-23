Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 23.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardenmarkt Verteidigung: Drohnen-Player vor nächstem Bewertungssprung?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
23.02.2026 18:38 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ribit Tech Launches Ride-Sharing App for Community-Based, Affordable Travel

New platform helps student drivers offset travel costs while offering riders a cheaper alternative to traditional transportation

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 23, 2026 / Ribit, a new rideshare app created by students, has launched into the transportation space with a community-driven approach to travel.

University of Florida student and entrepreneur Liliana Lusvardi has worked with her team to launch Ribit, a mobile platform designed to connect students already traveling in the same direction, making medium-distance trips more affordable and efficient for both drivers and riders.

Inspired by the way frogs leap from lily pad to lily pad, Ribit's model encourages users to share rides along their existing routes. Drivers can earn money while heading to their own destinations, helping offset the costs of gas and tolls. Riders benefit from fares that are often lower than traditional ride-hailing services and bus options.

As of right now, the destinations available are Gainesville, Miami, Orlando and Tampa.

"I am super excited to see the impact Ribit has on the university community," said Lusvardi. "We believe that Ribit will change the game for affordable travel across Florida and create a transportation network that is built specifically around student needs, accessibility and community."

To encourage early adoption, Ribit is offering incentives for new users. Customers who complete their first three rides will receive a Visa gift card.

The app also emphasizes secure, in-app transactions to ensure a safe and seamless experience for both drivers and passengers. The app includes another safety feature so that only .edu email addresses can have access to the platform.

Founded by a team of Gen Z entrepreneurs, Ribit aims to bring a fresh, community-centered approach to transportation while helping users save money and reduce travel waste.

Ribit is now available for download.

###

About Ribit Tech

Ribit Tech is a startup focused on making everyday travel more affordable, social and efficient. Through its community-based ride-sharing platform, Ribit connects students heading in the same direction and helps drivers earn money while reducing transportation costs for everyone.

Media Contact:
Santiago Martin
santimartin.alpha@gmail.com
716-444-7287

SOURCE: Ribit



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/ribit-tech-launches-ride-sharing-app-for-community-based-affordable-travel-1139908

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.