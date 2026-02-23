Ribit Tech Launches Ride-Sharing App for Community-Based, Affordable Travel

New platform helps student drivers offset travel costs while offering riders a cheaper alternative to traditional transportation

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 23, 2026 / Ribit , a new rideshare app created by students, has launched into the transportation space with a community-driven approach to travel.

University of Florida student and entrepreneur Liliana Lusvardi has worked with her team to launch Ribit, a mobile platform designed to connect students already traveling in the same direction, making medium-distance trips more affordable and efficient for both drivers and riders.

Inspired by the way frogs leap from lily pad to lily pad, Ribit's model encourages users to share rides along their existing routes. Drivers can earn money while heading to their own destinations, helping offset the costs of gas and tolls. Riders benefit from fares that are often lower than traditional ride-hailing services and bus options.

As of right now, the destinations available are Gainesville, Miami, Orlando and Tampa.

"I am super excited to see the impact Ribit has on the university community," said Lusvardi. "We believe that Ribit will change the game for affordable travel across Florida and create a transportation network that is built specifically around student needs, accessibility and community."

To encourage early adoption, Ribit is offering incentives for new users. Customers who complete their first three rides will receive a Visa gift card.

The app also emphasizes secure, in-app transactions to ensure a safe and seamless experience for both drivers and passengers. The app includes another safety feature so that only .edu email addresses can have access to the platform.

Founded by a team of Gen Z entrepreneurs, Ribit aims to bring a fresh, community-centered approach to transportation while helping users save money and reduce travel waste.

Ribit is now available for download.

About Ribit Tech

Ribit Tech is a startup focused on making everyday travel more affordable, social and efficient. Through its community-based ride-sharing platform, Ribit connects students heading in the same direction and helps drivers earn money while reducing transportation costs for everyone.

