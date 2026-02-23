SCI Engineered Materials, Inc.: Eric Massey Elected Vice President of Sales

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESS Newswire / February 23, 2026 / The Board of Directors of SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQB:SCIA) has elected Eric Massey to the office of Vice President of Sales, effective today. He joined the Company in 2011 as a bonding technician. In 2014, Eric transitioned to Inside Sales and was appointed Outside Sales Rep in 2017. Four years later, he was promoted to Sales Manager and has served in that position since that time.

Under Eric's leadership he has built a team which includes Inside Sales, Outside Sales and a Digital Marketing Specialist. They work closely with customers by maintaining close contact, providing specific support services and innovative collaboration to address their evolving needs. Additionally, Eric has led targeted initiatives through increased participation in key industry trade shows and leveraged social media opportunities to raise SCI's market visibility.

About SCI Engineered Materials, Inc.

SCI Engineered Materials is a global supplier and manufacturer of advanced materials for PVD thin film applications and works closely with end users and OEMs to develop innovative, customized solutions. Additional information is available at www.sciengineeredmaterials.com or follow SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. at:

