Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - Athos Metals Corp. ("Athos" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its corporate launch. Athos is actively evaluating and seeking to acquire high-quality, district-scale mineral exploration projects in Canada focused on critical minerals. Athos was formed by a team of mining and capital markets experts to build a technically strong, capital-efficient exploration company.

"I'm excited to be leading Athos at a time when critical minerals are increasingly being recognized as strategic assets, by major mining companies and governments alike" said Alex Bayer, Chief Executive Officer "As Western countries work to diversify supply chains away from China, the policy, funding, and capital markets environment for critical minerals has fundamentally shifted. In Canada, strong federal and provincial support significantly de-risks critical minerals exploration relative to other resource sectors. Athos is focused on acquiring a district-scale asset while working collaboratively with local and Indigenous communities to ensure projects are advanced responsibly and deliver long-term, shared benefits."

Raul Sanabria, M.Sc., P. Geo. Vice President, Exploration, "Athos is currently evaluating a new emerging district with strong geological fundamentals and discovery potential for Cu-Ni-PGE. Our approach is data-driven, disciplined, and grounded in sound geology. I am excited about the possibility of making a discovery with geo-strategic importance for Athos, in a district with numerous targets and upside potential . This puts Athos on a path to success and ahead of other exploration companies as global demand for these metals increases."

Critical Minerals Focus

Canada has established a strong federal-provincial framework to support critical minerals development through funding, tax incentives, and policy initiatives. This government support for critical minerals projects is designed to de-risk exploration and lower the cost of capital. Federal programs led by the Government of Canada, including exploration grants, the Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit, and enhanced flow-through incentives, are complemented by provincial programs offering geoscience, permitting, and infrastructure support.

Athos is targeting critical minerals projects specifically to leverage these programs, focusing on opportunities where government support is embedded throughout all stages of project the development. This support provides the project with a built-in public sector partner that derisks projects and accelerates value creation.

Corporate Strategy

The Company plans to fund and advance its first targeted asset through private financing, allowing Athos to move efficiently through early-stage technical work and strategic positioning. Following this initial phase, Athos intends to transition to a public listing as soon as possible, providing access to broader capital markets to support continued exploration, growth, and long-term shareholder value creation.

Community Engagement

Athos recognizes the inherent rights of Indigenous communities as stewards of their traditional territories and is committed to building respectful, transparent, and collaborative relationships with local communities. The Company intends to engage early and meaningfully with Indigenous rights holders and other stakeholders to ensure that any exploration or development activities are conducted responsibly.

Athos Team

Athos is led by an experienced management and technical team with deep backgrounds in mining, indigenous engagement, capital markets, and project advancement. Athos is expanding its Board of Directors to bring in individuals with technical and capital markets experience. Current members of management include:

Alex Bayer - Chief Executive Officer & Director - Alex is a corporate and securities lawyer with over 20 years of experience in the capital markets and mining industry. He has worked alongside Indigenous communities and has advanced projects from early exploration through development.

Raul Sanabria, M.Sc. - Vice President, Exploration - Raul is a Qualified Person with over 25 years of exploration experience worldwide. He is widely recognized for his ability to identify promising new opportunities and effectively consolidate mining districts for long-term value creation.

Simon Hobson,. - Vice President, Business Development - Simon is a mining engineer and senior executive with more than 20 years of international experience spanning Africa, The Americas and Europe. He combines technical expertise with strategic leadership, aligning people and capital to advance complex projects. Simon builds partnerships across jurisdictions and stakeholder groups, translating vision into disciplined execution and measurable results.

About Athos Metals

Athos Metals Corp. is a new exploration and development company formed to identify, acquire and advance district-scale opportunities in critical metals, with a clear path to value creation and near-term catalysts. Athos' strategy is to focus on projects with built-in government support, including access to grant programs and the ability to efficiently finance exploration through super-flow through structures.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's strategy, objectives, plans, anticipated activities, future performance, timing of transactions, and expectations with respect to exploration, development, financing, and potential future public listing. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs, including assumptions regarding market conditions, regulatory approvals, availability of financing, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, events, or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

