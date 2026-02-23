Anzeige
WKN: A418Y9 | ISIN: US45840Y4017
NASDAQ
23.02.26 | 19:35
0,225 US-Dollar
-8,16 % -0,020
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERACTIVE STRENGTH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERACTIVE STRENGTH INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.02.2026 19:10 Uhr
196 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sportstech Brands Holding GmbH Responds to the Shareholder Letter Dated February 20, 2026 from Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNR) regarding Reverse Split

BERLIN, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportstech Brands Holding GmbH refers to the shareholder letter dated February 20, 2026 from Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNR) in connection with the announced reverse split. The assertion made therein that Sportstech is responsible for TRNR's capital market performance does not reflect the facts.

1. No Responsibility for Share Price or Capital Measures

Sportstech unequivocally and categorically rejects the allegations raised by TRNR.

In Sportstech's view, the share price performance of a publicly listed company is determined by operational performance, financial metrics, liquidity, capital structure, financing requirements, and general market conditions, not by isolated external statements.

Capital market developments are influenced by a wide range of factors and reflect the market's assessment of a company's underlying fundamentals.

Against this background, the claim that external negotiations or public statements were the cause of capital market-related structural measures, including the announced reverse split, lacks any factual basis.

The reverse split constitutes an independent decision of TRNR's competent corporate bodies and must be legally distinguished from ongoing disputes with third parties.

Responsibility for operational performance, financial management, and capital market decisions lies solely with TRNR. At no time has Sportstech influenced or directed TRNR's capital market-related decisions.

2. The Matter Is Legally Disputed - Not Unambiguous

The underlying contractual and legal issues are the subject of ongoing proceedings in Germany.

The portrayal of the matter as "clear" or "undisputed" does not correspond to our legal position.

Sportstech asserts substantial legal objections, which are being reviewed by the competent courts.

For Sportstech, only court decisions are authoritative and not public attributions.

3. Sportstech Continues to Pursue a Constructive Resolution

Sportstech remains committed to a factual and professional resolution within the framework of the applicable legal proceedings. Outside of this framework, only the decisions of the competent courts are decisive.

We remain prepared to work toward a fair and professional solution that takes into account the interests of all parties involved, including the investors of both companies.

4. Protection of Our Reputation

Sportstech expressly rejects being used as an explanatory narrative for the capital market developments of a third-party company.

Our corporate history, operational performance, and reputation are built on more than a decade of entrepreneurial activity and millions of customers, not on stock market volatility.

5. Operations Remain Fully Stable

Irrespective of the ongoing legal disputes, Sportstech's operational business continues without restriction and is developing according to plan.

Sportstech, as well as its customers, partners, and employees, are not affected by capital market-related developments at TRNR.

Quote from CEO Ali Ahmad:

"Throughout the transaction discussions, Sportstech assumed that all parties were acting in pursuit of an economically sustainable and responsible solution. I am following TRNR's recent public statements with particular attention. My responsibility is to protect Sportstech and our partners from legal and economic misjudgments. I have consistently fulfilled this responsibility."

Sportstech will consistently defend its rights and is confident that the competent courts will clarify the outstanding issues on the basis of the actual facts and applicable law.

We remain ready at all times to find a solution characterized by professionalism, substance, and responsibility toward investors.

Long-term trust is built through operational performance and financial stability, not through the shifting of responsibility.

About Sportstech Brands Holding GmbH

Sportstech Brands Holding GmbH is an internationally operating company in the home fitness, wellness, and lifestyle products sector, with a strong market position in Europe.

Press Contact
Sportstech Brands Holding GmbH
Contact Person: Florian Taubitz
Position: Business Lawyer
Email: press@sportstech.de
Website: www.sportstech.de


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
