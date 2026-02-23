Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - Beedie Investments Ltd. ("Beedie Capital") announces that Mr. Ryan Beedie, in his capacity as a director of Artemis Gold Inc. (the "Company"), was granted 2,900 deferred stock units ("DSUs"), representing the right to receive 2,900 common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company (the "Grant"). Beedie Capital is controlled by Mr. Beedie. Accordingly, Mr. Beedie may be deemed to be a joint actor with Beedie Capital.

Prior to the Grant, Beedie Capital, together with its joint actors, owned and controlled (i) 67,961,849 Common Shares, representing approximately 29.3% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis, (ii) options (the "Options") to acquire an additional 235,100 Common Shares and (iii) 13,600 DSUs, representing the right to receive 13,600 Common Shares. Assuming the exercise in full of the Options and DSUs, Beedie Capital, together with its joint actors, would beneficially own a total of 68,210,549 Common Shares, representing approximately 29.4% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares after giving effect to such exercises.

Subsequent to the Grant, Beedie Capital, together with its joint actors, owned and controlled (i) 67,961,849 Common Shares, representing approximately 29.3% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis, (ii) 235,100 Options, and (iii) 16,500 DSUs. Assuming the exercise in full of the Options and DSUs, Beedie Capital, together with its joint actors, would beneficially own a total of 68,213,449 Common Shares of the Company, representing approximately 29.4% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares after giving effect to such exercises.

All of the securities in the Company held by Beedie Capital and its joint actors are being held for investment purposes. Beedie Capital and its joint actors may in the future take such actions in respect of its Company securityholdings as it deems appropriate in light of the market circumstances then existing, including the potential purchase of additional shares of the Company through open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions, a corporate transaction, such as a merger, reorganization or liquidation, involving the Company, or the sale of all or a portion of such holdings in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions to one or more purchasers, or Beedie Capital or its joint actors may continue to hold its current positions.

Source: Beedie Investments Ltd.