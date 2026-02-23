Onelife Fitness to Bring a New Flagship Premium Health Club Experience to Hickory Flat, Georgia

65,000-square-foot, two-story destination will serve Canton-area communities, create 100 local jobs, and expand Onelife Fitness's Atlanta footprint

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 23, 2026 / Onelife Fitness, a leading health club operator known for delivering premium fitness at an affordable price, today announced plans for its newest flagship location in Canton, Georgia: Onelife Fitness Hickory Flat, located at 6375 Hickory Flat Highway. Purpose-built from the ground up, the newly constructed, two-story, 65,000-square-foot club is designed to be a true community destination-bringing high-performance training, family-friendly amenities, and recovery-focused wellness together under one roof.

This $17 million investment strengthens Onelife Fitness's presence in one of the Southeast's most active growth corridors and builds on the brand's momentum across greater metro Atlanta, where Onelife already operates more than a dozen clubs, including its recently opened Hamilton Mill location. Scheduled to open in late 2027, Hickory Flat will sit in a highly connected pocket between Onelife Fitness locations in Holly Springs, Woodstock, and Crabapple, expanding access to a premium club experience for residents across Canton, Holly Springs, Woodstock, Milton, and Cherokee County.

"Atlanta continues to be one of our most dynamic markets on the East Coast, and Hickory Flat is a natural progression in expanding our service to the community," said Ori Gorfine,CEO of Onelife Fitness. "We're committed to creating spaces and a variety of fitness programs that inspire healthier lifestyles while remaining accessible and affordable for the communities we serve. Onelife Fitness Hickory Flat is so much more than fitness-it's about the Atlanta-area community. We're proud to bring nearly 100 new jobs to Canton, Georgia, and provide a destination that sets a new standard for fitness where our members can connect, recharge, and achieve their goals."





A flagship built for performance, recovery, and everyday life, Onelife Fitness Hickory Flat is designed to deliver a complete health and wellness experience, including:

Two-Level Flagship Club (65,000 sq. ft.)

A two-story, big-room club designed for flow-dedicated zones for training, recovery, and family time.

Strength + Cardio Power Zones

Modern cardio and strength equipment with space to train confidently-whether you're building strength, conditioning, or consistency.

Expansive Turf Training Areas

Signature functional training turf built for athletic movement, conditioning circuits, sled work, and performance training.

Boutique Studio Collection

Main Studio (high-energy group fitness) • Mind/Body Studio (yoga, barre, and restorative formats) • Cycle Studio (coach-led rides).

Signature Studio Experience

A studio environment built for intensity and community-immersive lighting, energizing sound, and coach-led programming that members love.

Kids Club Childcare

Fun, safe childcare so parents can train with peace of mind-age-appropriate activities in a welcoming space.

Aquatics + Contrast Therapy

Indoor saltwater pool for low-impact training and recovery, plus hot tub and cold plunge for a true post-workout reset.

Recovery Suite

A dedicated recovery space featuring Red Light Therapy, HydroMassage, Compression Therapy, and Percussion Therapy-because recovery is part of the plan, not an afterthought.

Spa-Inspired Locker Rooms

Elevated locker rooms designed to feel like a reset-clean, modern finishes and comfort you expect in a premium club.

Outdoor Training Spaces

Fresh-air workout areas with room to move-ideal for conditioning, small group sessions, and warm-weather training.

The Hickory Flat club reflects Onelife Fitness' mission to make premium health and wellness more accessible-an expansion that is part of a broader Southeast growth strategy with new locations planned across Georgia, Alabama, and the Carolinas.

To learn more about the new club, please visit https://www.onelifefitness.com/gyms/hickory-flat or for career opportunities, go to https://careers.onelifefitness.com/us/en



ABOUT ONELIFE FITNESS

Founded in 2011, Onelife Fitness aims to develop welcoming, modern health clubs that deliver unparalleled value without compromising amenities or service. Backed by Josh Harris's 26North, Onelife Fitness is expanding across the U.S. with a mission to democratize access to fitness and better health for all. With over 5,000 professional team members, Onelife Fitness has more than 70 locations open or in development across DC, Maryland, Virginia, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, West Virginia, and Alabama. Learn more at onelifefitness.com

