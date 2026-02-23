Tablas Ventures Corp.: Tablas Announces Change of Name and Trading Symbol

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 23, 2026 / Tablas Ventures Corp. (TSXV:TAB.H) ("Tablas" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press release on February 20, 2026, it will change its name from Tablas Ventures Corp. to MML Acquisition Corp. (the "Name Change"). In connection with the Name Change, the Company's trading symbol will also change from TAB.H, to MML.H.

Effective at the opening of trading on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, the Company's common shares will trade on the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the new name and trading symbol "MML.H". The Company's new CUSIP and ISIN numbers will be 55318M102 and CA55318M1023, respectively.

The change in the Company's name and trading symbol allows for improved and synchronized brand alignment for the stock and the Company as it focuses on business opportunities in the resource sector.

No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the Name Change. Outstanding shares are not affected by the Name Change and do not need to be exchanged.

On behalf of the Board

Scott Ackerman

CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Scott Ackerman

CEO and Director

(778) 331-8508

sackerman@emprisecapital.com

