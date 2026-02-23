Anzeige
23.02.2026 20:02 Uhr
Tablas Ventures Corp.: Tablas Announces Change of Name and Trading Symbol

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 23, 2026 / Tablas Ventures Corp. (TSXV:TAB.H) ("Tablas" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press release on February 20, 2026, it will change its name from Tablas Ventures Corp. to MML Acquisition Corp. (the "Name Change"). In connection with the Name Change, the Company's trading symbol will also change from TAB.H, to MML.H.

Effective at the opening of trading on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, the Company's common shares will trade on the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the new name and trading symbol "MML.H". The Company's new CUSIP and ISIN numbers will be 55318M102 and CA55318M1023, respectively.

The change in the Company's name and trading symbol allows for improved and synchronized brand alignment for the stock and the Company as it focuses on business opportunities in the resource sector.

No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the Name Change. Outstanding shares are not affected by the Name Change and do not need to be exchanged.

On behalf of the Board

Scott Ackerman
CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Scott Ackerman
CEO and Director
(778) 331-8508
sackerman@emprisecapital.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this news release, including statements concerning the Company's plans, intentions, and expectations, which are not historical in nature, are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be, but are not always, identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, and related matters, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will prove to be accurate or that management's assumptions underlying such statements, including assumptions concerning the Company, or future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Tablas Ventures Corp.



