Haven Safety Corporation: Haven Safety AI Applauds Congressional Focus on AI-Powered Workplace Safety in Landmark Hearing

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 23, 2026 / Haven Safety AI, the leading AI-native platform for proactive workplace safety in high-risk industries, today commended the U.S. House Committee on Education and the Workforce, Subcommittee on Workforce Protections, for its February 11, 2026 hearing titled "Building an AI-Ready America: Safer Workplaces Through Smarter Technology." The hearing underscored the transformative potential of artificial intelligence to shift occupational safety from reactive, incident-based approaches to predictive, data-driven prevention. This vision aligns closely with the core mission of Haven's innovative safety intelligence platform.

During the hearing, lawmakers and expert witnesses, including representatives from industry associations and technology leaders, highlighted how AI tools are already detecting hidden hazards, analyzing patterns to prevent incidents, and saving lives on an unprecedented scale. Testimony emphasized real-world applications such as in-vehicle cameras that identify unsafe behaviors like drowsy driving or tailgating, predictive analytics to forecast injury risks, and wearable technologies that alert workers to dangers like heat stress before they escalate.

There was a focus on the need for balanced policy that fosters innovation without compromising safety. Witnesses reinforced that AI augments human oversight, prolongs careers in labor-intensive fields, and reduces barriers for small businesses when regulations remain flexible rather than patchwork.

Haven Safety AI's mission directly embodies these priorities. By synthesizing data from incidents, sensors, interviews, and operational sources, Haven uncovers systemic risks, predicts potential serious events, and delivers actionable intelligence to prevent injuries before they occur. This AI co-pilot approach moves EHS (Environmental, Health, and Safety) teams beyond documentation and compliance toward true prevention. It aligns closely with the hearing's call for smarter, governed technology that prioritizes worker protection.

"Congressional recognition of AI's life-saving role in high-hazard workplaces is a pivotal moment for the safety industry," said a Haven Safety AI spokesperson. "At Haven, we are proud to lead this evolution by empowering organizations to predict and stop root causes of incidents, reduce serious injuries, and build stronger safety cultures. This hearing validates what we have seen in practice: when AI is applied responsibly and with human oversight, it does not replace safety professionals. It supercharges them to protect lives more effectively than ever before."

Haven Safety AI continues to innovate at the intersection of AI and occupational safety. The company helps enterprises in construction, manufacturing, logistics, and other high-risk sectors achieve measurable reductions in incident rates through predictive insights and streamlined investigations.

About Haven Safety AI

Haven Safety AI, a product of Haven Safety Corporation, provides an AI-native platform for incident investigations, root cause analysis, and proactive risk reduction. By combining artificial intelligence with a structured industry knowledge graph, Haven helps organizations capture frontline insights, analyze systemic causes, and continuously improve safety performance. For more information, visit www.havensafety.com .

