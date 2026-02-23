Anzeige
Montag, 23.02.2026
Dow Jones News
23.02.2026 20:15 Uhr
POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
23-Feb-2026 / 18:44 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

23 February 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  23 February 2026 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         61,188 
 
Highest price paid per share:            150.40p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             147.80p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    149.6597p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 4,112,624 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 300,628,952 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 300,628,952 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      149.6597p                        61,188

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
181             149.00          08:10:45         00378351519TRLO1     XLON 
 
514             148.80          08:12:37         00378352688TRLO1     XLON 
 
132             149.40          08:34:06         00378367008TRLO1     XLON 
 
294             149.40          08:34:06         00378367009TRLO1     XLON 
 
132             149.40          08:37:51         00378369607TRLO1     XLON 
 
502             150.20          09:36:34         00378433768TRLO1     XLON 
 
499             150.00          09:36:34         00378433769TRLO1     XLON 
 
381             150.00          09:36:43         00378433998TRLO1     XLON 
 
4              150.00          09:36:43         00378433999TRLO1     XLON 
 
380             150.00          09:36:43         00378434000TRLO1     XLON 
 
135             150.00          09:36:48         00378434114TRLO1     XLON 
 
381             150.00          09:36:48         00378434115TRLO1     XLON 
 
187             150.00          09:36:48         00378434116TRLO1     XLON 
 
536             149.80          09:39:05         00378437016TRLO1     XLON 
 
1060             149.40          09:39:08         00378437090TRLO1     XLON 
 
529             149.40          09:39:08         00378437091TRLO1     XLON 
 
243             148.40          09:54:12         00378457376TRLO1     XLON 
 
285             148.40          10:06:48         00378464004TRLO1     XLON 
 
243             148.40          10:06:48         00378464005TRLO1     XLON 
 
291             148.20          10:08:16         00378464048TRLO1     XLON 
 
78              148.20          10:11:44         00378464154TRLO1     XLON 
 
148             148.20          10:26:14         00378464833TRLO1     XLON 
 
369             148.20          10:26:14         00378464834TRLO1     XLON 
 
512             147.80          10:26:19         00378464945TRLO1     XLON 
 
510             147.80          10:35:38         00378465325TRLO1     XLON 
 
523             149.00          10:54:29         00378466334TRLO1     XLON 
 
535             149.00          10:56:09         00378466374TRLO1     XLON 
 
517             148.80          10:56:10         00378466376TRLO1     XLON 
 
441             148.60          11:02:28         00378466562TRLO1     XLON 
 
252             149.80          13:44:18         00378470822TRLO1     XLON 
 
497             149.80          13:44:18         00378470823TRLO1     XLON 
 
513             150.00          14:11:12         00378471628TRLO1     XLON 
 
521             150.00          14:11:12         00378471629TRLO1     XLON 
 
522             150.00          14:11:13         00378471630TRLO1     XLON 
 
535             150.00          14:34:28         00378473368TRLO1     XLON 
 
535             150.00          14:34:28         00378473369TRLO1     XLON 
 
352             150.40          14:34:28         00378473370TRLO1     XLON 
 
545             150.00          14:37:40         00378473565TRLO1     XLON 
 
545             150.00          14:37:40         00378473566TRLO1     XLON 
 
1074             150.20          14:38:57         00378473726TRLO1     XLON 
 
1314             150.40          14:38:57         00378473727TRLO1     XLON 
 
447             150.40          14:38:57         00378473728TRLO1     XLON 
 
528             150.40          14:38:57         00378473729TRLO1     XLON 
 
1074             150.20          14:39:08         00378473750TRLO1     XLON 
 
1071             150.00          14:40:07         00378473901TRLO1     XLON 
 
461             150.40          14:41:30         00378474101TRLO1     XLON 
 
495             150.40          14:41:30         00378474102TRLO1     XLON 
 
534             150.40          14:41:30         00378474103TRLO1     XLON 
 
132             150.40          14:41:30         00378474104TRLO1     XLON 
 
264             150.40          14:41:30         00378474105TRLO1     XLON 
 
47              150.00          14:43:27         00378474243TRLO1     XLON 
 
974             150.00          14:43:27         00378474244TRLO1     XLON 
 
524             150.00          14:45:02         00378474429TRLO1     XLON 
 
504             150.00          14:45:02         00378474430TRLO1     XLON 
 
135             150.20          14:45:02         00378474431TRLO1     XLON 
 
244             150.20          14:45:02         00378474432TRLO1     XLON 
 
983             150.20          14:47:36         00378474745TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             150.20          14:47:36         00378474746TRLO1     XLON 
 
954             150.20          14:48:56         00378474902TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             149.80          14:50:10         00378475015TRLO1     XLON 
 
532             149.40          14:50:55         00378475094TRLO1     XLON 
 
361             149.40          14:50:55         00378475095TRLO1     XLON 
 
359             149.40          14:50:55         00378475096TRLO1     XLON 
 
360             149.40          14:50:55         00378475097TRLO1     XLON 
 
361             149.40          14:50:55         00378475098TRLO1     XLON 
 
180             149.40          14:50:55         00378475099TRLO1     XLON 
 
348             149.40          14:50:55         00378475100TRLO1     XLON 
 
1094             149.40          14:50:55         00378475101TRLO1     XLON 
 
346             149.40          14:50:55         00378475102TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 23, 2026 13:44 ET (18:44 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
