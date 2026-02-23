DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 23-Feb-2026 / 18:44 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 23 February 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 23 February 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 61,188 Highest price paid per share: 150.40p Lowest price paid per share: 147.80p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 149.6597p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 4,112,624 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 300,628,952 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 300,628,952 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 149.6597p 61,188

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 181 149.00 08:10:45 00378351519TRLO1 XLON 514 148.80 08:12:37 00378352688TRLO1 XLON 132 149.40 08:34:06 00378367008TRLO1 XLON 294 149.40 08:34:06 00378367009TRLO1 XLON 132 149.40 08:37:51 00378369607TRLO1 XLON 502 150.20 09:36:34 00378433768TRLO1 XLON 499 150.00 09:36:34 00378433769TRLO1 XLON 381 150.00 09:36:43 00378433998TRLO1 XLON 4 150.00 09:36:43 00378433999TRLO1 XLON 380 150.00 09:36:43 00378434000TRLO1 XLON 135 150.00 09:36:48 00378434114TRLO1 XLON 381 150.00 09:36:48 00378434115TRLO1 XLON 187 150.00 09:36:48 00378434116TRLO1 XLON 536 149.80 09:39:05 00378437016TRLO1 XLON 1060 149.40 09:39:08 00378437090TRLO1 XLON 529 149.40 09:39:08 00378437091TRLO1 XLON 243 148.40 09:54:12 00378457376TRLO1 XLON 285 148.40 10:06:48 00378464004TRLO1 XLON 243 148.40 10:06:48 00378464005TRLO1 XLON 291 148.20 10:08:16 00378464048TRLO1 XLON 78 148.20 10:11:44 00378464154TRLO1 XLON 148 148.20 10:26:14 00378464833TRLO1 XLON 369 148.20 10:26:14 00378464834TRLO1 XLON 512 147.80 10:26:19 00378464945TRLO1 XLON 510 147.80 10:35:38 00378465325TRLO1 XLON 523 149.00 10:54:29 00378466334TRLO1 XLON 535 149.00 10:56:09 00378466374TRLO1 XLON 517 148.80 10:56:10 00378466376TRLO1 XLON 441 148.60 11:02:28 00378466562TRLO1 XLON 252 149.80 13:44:18 00378470822TRLO1 XLON 497 149.80 13:44:18 00378470823TRLO1 XLON 513 150.00 14:11:12 00378471628TRLO1 XLON 521 150.00 14:11:12 00378471629TRLO1 XLON 522 150.00 14:11:13 00378471630TRLO1 XLON 535 150.00 14:34:28 00378473368TRLO1 XLON 535 150.00 14:34:28 00378473369TRLO1 XLON 352 150.40 14:34:28 00378473370TRLO1 XLON 545 150.00 14:37:40 00378473565TRLO1 XLON 545 150.00 14:37:40 00378473566TRLO1 XLON 1074 150.20 14:38:57 00378473726TRLO1 XLON 1314 150.40 14:38:57 00378473727TRLO1 XLON 447 150.40 14:38:57 00378473728TRLO1 XLON 528 150.40 14:38:57 00378473729TRLO1 XLON 1074 150.20 14:39:08 00378473750TRLO1 XLON 1071 150.00 14:40:07 00378473901TRLO1 XLON 461 150.40 14:41:30 00378474101TRLO1 XLON 495 150.40 14:41:30 00378474102TRLO1 XLON 534 150.40 14:41:30 00378474103TRLO1 XLON 132 150.40 14:41:30 00378474104TRLO1 XLON 264 150.40 14:41:30 00378474105TRLO1 XLON 47 150.00 14:43:27 00378474243TRLO1 XLON 974 150.00 14:43:27 00378474244TRLO1 XLON 524 150.00 14:45:02 00378474429TRLO1 XLON 504 150.00 14:45:02 00378474430TRLO1 XLON 135 150.20 14:45:02 00378474431TRLO1 XLON 244 150.20 14:45:02 00378474432TRLO1 XLON 983 150.20 14:47:36 00378474745TRLO1 XLON 400 150.20 14:47:36 00378474746TRLO1 XLON 954 150.20 14:48:56 00378474902TRLO1 XLON 500 149.80 14:50:10 00378475015TRLO1 XLON 532 149.40 14:50:55 00378475094TRLO1 XLON 361 149.40 14:50:55 00378475095TRLO1 XLON 359 149.40 14:50:55 00378475096TRLO1 XLON 360 149.40 14:50:55 00378475097TRLO1 XLON 361 149.40 14:50:55 00378475098TRLO1 XLON 180 149.40 14:50:55 00378475099TRLO1 XLON 348 149.40 14:50:55 00378475100TRLO1 XLON 1094 149.40 14:50:55 00378475101TRLO1 XLON 346 149.40 14:50:55 00378475102TRLO1 XLON

