Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 23.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardenmarkt Verteidigung: Drohnen-Player vor nächstem Bewertungssprung?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
23.02.2026 20:26 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

McCormick Systems: McCormick Recognized With 2026 Software Advice Best Customer Support Awards

CHANDLER, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / February 23, 2026 / McCormick, a leading MEP construction takeoff & estimating solution developed by McCormick Systems and part of the Foundation Software product portfolio, has been recognized by Software Advice with multiple 2026 Best Customer Support awards.

These Best Customer Support awards highlight software solutions that receive strong positive feedback from verified users regarding responsiveness, product knowledge and overall support experience.

McCormick received:

  • 2026 Software Advice Best Customer Support for Plumbing

  • 2026 Software Advice Best Customer Support for Plumbing Estimating

  • 2026 Software Advice Best Customer Support for Solar

  • 2026 Software Advice Best Customer Support for Subcontractor

  • 2026 Software Advice Best Customer Support for Construction Management Apps

  • 2026 Software Advice Best Customer Support for Construction

  • 2026 Software Advice Best Customer Support for Construction Software for Mac

These honors reinforce McCormick's commitment to providing more than just core software features, recognizing that specialty contractors deal with evolving project demands and need access to experts who'll help them use the estimating tools effectively.

As President of McCormick Systems, Paul Wheaton, emphasized, "Delivering responsive, high-quality customer experiences is one of our top priorities. These awards reflect the dedication of our team and their understanding of real-world industry challenges."

Looking ahead, McCormick will remain committed to service excellence as Wheaton emphasized, "We're focusing on offering timely guidance and practical expertise that enable customers to get the most from their estimating platform."

To see the full list of awards, visit the 2026 Best Customer Support awards page.

About McCormick Systems

McCormick Systems, a Foundation Software company, is the provider of the leading takeoff & estimating software, McCormick, an all-in-one bidding solution for the electrical, plumbing and mechanical and trades. For information, call (800) 444-4890 or email msi@mccormicksys.com

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
SIllius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: McCormick Systems



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/mccormick-recognized-with-2026-software-advice-best-customer-supp-1139680

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.