Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - Visit Lode Gold Resources (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: LODFF) at Booth #2519 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 1 to Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

About Lode Gold Resources

Exploring and Developing North American Gold Projects, Lode Gold has demonstrated success discovering, acquiring and developing exceptional, high-potential yet overlooked gold projects in premium North American mineral districts. It has assembled a pipeline of early-stage exploration assets in Yukon and New Brunswick and a past-producing high- grade gold mine in the Mother Lode Gold Belt of California.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 26,000 attendees in person in 2024, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

We look forward to seeing you there.

Source: Newsfile Partner Event