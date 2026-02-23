TikTok's #1 Selling Toothpaste Brand NOBS Launches in Target Stores Nationwide

Viral oral care brand with nearly 1 million TikTok Shop orders secures major retail partnership.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 23, 2026 / NOBS , the dentist-formulated oral care brand co-founded by Dr. Ilon Choai, today announced its expansion into Target stores nationwide. The partnership marks a significant milestone for the digital-first brand, which has processed over 1 million orders through TikTok Shop alone and maintains its position as the platform's #1 selling toothpaste brand.

"Too many oral care products are built around legacy formulas rather than modern science," said Dr. Ilon Choai, dentist and co-founder of NOBS. "We formulated NOBS to deliver proven enamel protection while giving families a cleaner, more thoughtful alternative."

The retail expansion comes as NOBS continues to reshape consumer expectations in oral care, offering scientifically-validated alternatives to traditional fluoride products. Target will carry the brand's flagship NOBS hydroxyapatite toothpaste tablets which has achieved top rankings across digital marketplaces.

From Social Commerce to Shelf Success

The transition from TikTok sensation to Target shelves represents a natural evolution for NOBS, which has built its reputation through authentic consumer engagement and scientific credibility . The brand's rapid ascent on TikTok Shop demonstrates the growing consumer demand for transparent, non-toxic oral care solutions.

"Our journey from TikTok to Target reflects something much bigger than a business milestone, it's validation that consumers are ready for a fundamental shift in how they approach oral health," said Calvin Klaski, CEO and co-founder of NOBS. "We've listened to our community of nearly one million customers who have been asking where they can find NOBS locally. Target's commitment to offering innovative, purpose-driven brands makes them the perfect partner to help us reach even more families seeking safer oral care options."

Meeting Consumer Demand at Scale

The Target partnership addresses the overwhelming demand NOBS has experienced across digital channels. As the #1 selling toothpaste on TikTok Shop and a top-15 brand in Amazon's competitive toothpaste category, NOBS has proven that consumers actively seek alternatives to conventional oral care products when presented with scientifically-backed options.

The Power of Authentic Social Commerce

NOBS's meteoric rise on TikTok Shop showcases the transformative potential of social commerce when paired with genuine product innovation. The brand's success stems from thousands of organic creator partnerships and user testimonials, with customers frequently sharing their "NOBS journey" through before-and-after content and unboxing videos. The authentic enthusiasm from real users has created a self-sustaining cycle of discovery and advocacy, proving that modern consumers value peer recommendations and transparent brand communication over traditional advertising. This social-first approach has not only driven sales but also educated millions about hydroxyapatite as an effective alternative to fluoride, fundamentally shifting the oral care conversation online.

Sustainability Meets Accessibility

The Target partnership also advances NOBS's environmental mission by making plastic-free oral care more accessible to mainstream consumers. Each NOBS tablet eliminates the need for traditional plastic tubes, with the brand estimating it has already prevented over 500,000 plastic toothpaste tubes from entering landfills through its direct-to-consumer sales alone.

"Bringing NOBS to Target means we can amplify our environmental impact exponentially," added Klaski. "Every family that switches to our tablets is making a choice that benefits both their health and the planet. Target's reach allows us to scale that positive impact in ways that purely digital channels cannot match."

Clinical Validation Drives Retail Confidence

Central to NOBS's retail expansion is the brand's commitment to scientific validation. Unlike many emerging oral care brands that rely solely on ingredient trends, NOBS has invested in an independent peer-reviewed study that demonstrates its hydroxyapatite formula matches fluoride's protective benefits without potential toxicity concerns.

The brand's formulation, containing 5% nano-hydroxyapatite, underwent rigorous testing in partnership with the Department of Comprehensive Dentistry at The University of Texas . Results showed NOBS tablets were equally effective as sodium fluoride toothpastes in preventing tooth demineralization.

Strategic Timing for Market Disruption

The retail expansion comes at a pivotal moment in the oral care industry, as consumers increasingly scrutinize ingredient lists and seek transparency from personal care brands. NOBS's success on TikTok Shop has been driven largely by user-generated content featuring real customers sharing their experiences with the brand's hydroxyapatite formula.

This authentic advocacy has translated into impressive metrics: the brand's TikTok presence has generated over 1 billion views for hydroxyapatite-related content, educating consumers about alternatives to fluoride while building trust through transparency.

Future Growth Trajectory

The Target partnership represents the first phase of NOBS's broader retail strategy, with additional major retailer announcements expected in the future. The company projects that retail expansion will double its customer base within the first year while maintaining the direct-to-consumer relationships that have fueled its initial growth.

"We're not abandoning our digital roots," Klaski emphasized. "Our TikTok Shop success taught us the power of community-driven growth. As we expand into Target and beyond, we're committed to maintaining that direct connection with our customers while making our products available wherever they prefer to shop."

NOBS hydroxyapatite toothpaste tablets will be available in over 900 Target stores nationwide. The brand will continue to maintain its strong presence on TikTok Shop, Amazon, and its website at nobsroutines.com .

About NOBS

NOBS is a revolutionary oral care company dedicated to creating high-efficacy, non-toxic hygiene products that challenge industry norms. Best known for their scientifically-validated hydroxyapatite toothpaste tablets, the brand prioritizes sustainability, transparency, and scientific innovation. NOBS has quickly become one of the leading alternative oral care brands in North America. For more information, visit nobsroutines.com .

Contact Information

Name: Calvin Klaski

email: hello@mail-nobsroutines.com

SOURCE: NOBS

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/tiktoks-%231-selling-toothpaste-brand-nobs-launches-in-target-stores-nat-1139635